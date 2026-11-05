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2026 November 5   08:10

shipbuilding

Torm orders eight LR2s in 50:50 joint venture

Denmark-based product tanker owner Torm has agreed to order eight LR2 newbuildings through a 50:50 joint venture as third-quarter net profit more than doubled to $199m, according to a company announcement.  

The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2029 and 2030. Torm has not disclosed the joint venture partner, shipyard or contract price.  The latest agreements follow an order for six MR newbuildings and the exercise of options for two more during the third quarter.

After quarter-end, the owner secured options for another two MR tankers. It also acquired six MR resale vessels in the second quarter for delivery during 2027 and 2028.  Torm's third-quarter profit climbed from $78m a year earlier, while time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings rose to $353m from $236m and EBITDA to $274m from $152m. Basic earnings per share increased to $1.94 from $0.79.  Fleet-wide TCE rates averaged $40,102 per day, up from $31,012, with earning days increasing to 8,799 from 7,859. LR2s earned $52,575 per day, LR1s $38,667 and MRs $36,137.  

Higher rates were supported by disruptions to oil trade flows, increased shuttle tanker and ship-to-ship movements in the Persian Gulf, constrained Middle Eastern and Russian product exports, stronger shipments from the US and Asia, and LR2 vessels switching into crude trades.  

“Favorable market conditions, healthy transportation demand, and strong execution contributed to a strong third quarter,” chief executive Jacob Meldgaard said.  Torm raised the lower end of its 2026 guidance by $50m, forecasting TCE earnings of $1.75bn to $1.9bn and EBITDA of $1.35bn to $1.5bn.  As of 28 October, it had covered 53% of fourth-quarter earning days at $78,419 per day, including 68% of LR2 days at $112,150. Across 2026, 88% of earning days had been fixed at $50,487 per day.  

The board approved a $1.35-per-share interim dividend, totalling about $139m or 75% of quarterly net profit excluding non-recurring items, payable on 2 December to shareholders of record on 17 November.  

During the quarter, Torm sold the 2007-built LR1 tanker Torm Venture and the 2008-built MR tanker Torm Laura, leaving 95 operating vessels at 30 September, excluding newbuildings.  The existing fleet was valued at $4.33bn, with consolidated net asset value of $4.06bn. Nine-month net profit reached $660m, against $199m a year earlier.  

Founded in Denmark in 1889, UK-incorporated Torm plc transports refined petroleum products worldwide and undertakes commercial and technical management through its integrated operating organisation.

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