Cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey leaves Cambodia without passengers under lender control

The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey departed Cambodia on 4 November without any of its 203 passengers after US residential cruise operator Villa Vie Residences suspended its world voyage, according to Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism.

The 24,344-gt vessel left Sihanoukville Autonomous Port at 12:25 am with 85 crew members aboard, ministry spokesman Top Sopheak said. It had arrived on 23 October carrying 203 passengers from 15 nationalities, most of them Americans, and 156 crew members.

Passengers were given only hours to disembark after the company suspended operations on 27 October. A lender has taken possession of the ship and assumed responsibility for crew wages, fuel, operations and maintenance. No sale has been scheduled, a message to residents confirmed.

Villa Vie founder and executive chairman Mikael Petterson is seeking an operating partner and financial restructuring to regain control of the vessel. The process could take between 30 and 90 days.

An attempt by residents to buy the ship failed after financing was refused, despite pledges from 169 residents. Villa Vie attributed the shutdown to rising bunker costs. Monthly fuel expenditure per cabin climbed from a historical average of approximately $1,800 to between $6,000 and $8,000 in parts of Asia. Slower sailing and extended port stays failed to offset the increase.

About 98 former passengers remained in Cambodia on 4 November, including in Sihanoukville, Kampot, Kep, Siem Reap and Phnom Penh. Tourism Minister Huot Hak visited the vessel, while Cambodian authorities helped arrange accommodation and transport. Some passengers had paid more than $300,000 for lifetime accommodation.

Florida-based Villa Vie Residences was established in 2023 to offer permanent and fixed-term accommodation aboard cruise vessels. The Odyssey was built in Spain in 1993 and formerly operated as Braemar. It began its residential voyage from Belfast, Northern Ireland, in October 2024. The company advertised permanent residency from $119,999 and five-year arrangements from $59,999. It had also announced plans for a second residential vessel, Villa Vie Legacy, in 2029.