German startup unveils armed drone vessel to track Russian fleet in Baltic

German defence technology company STARK Defence has unveiled a 24-metre armed uncrewed surface vessel designed to monitor Russian shadow fleet tankers and protect subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, according to a company statement.

The Vanta 24, presented on 3 November, is planned for launch in 2027. Designed for patrols lasting weeks without a crew, it can operate independently or escort Royal Navy and allied warships in the Baltic, North Sea, English Channel and North Atlantic.

The vessel will have a payload capacity of up to 50 tonnes and a speed of more than 35 knots. Planned equipment includes anti-ship missiles, a 30mm gun, long-range radar and STARK's Cascade loitering munition. Its hull is intended for freezing temperatures, ice and steep Baltic waves.

STARK's Minerva software will provide autonomous navigation, environmental awareness and collision avoidance, including when satellite navigation is disrupted. One operator will be able to coordinate all three vessels in the Vanta range through existing naval command systems. Decisions on weapon use will remain with human operators.

"Navies cannot meet that with crewed warships alone," said chief technology officer Johannes Schaback, referring to maritime surveillance and infrastructure protection.

Chief executive Uwe Horstmann said autonomous systems could cost one-thousandth as much as a crewed frigate and be deployed within months rather than years. No price has been disclosed for the Vanta 24. Development is planned in Germany and the UK.

Construction is envisaged with German shipbuilder FSG Shipyard GmbH in Flensburg under a memorandum of understanding signed in September, rather than a confirmed vessel order. Former Royal Navy nuclear submarine commander Stephen Brian has been appointed to lead STARK's maritime operations. The Vanta 24 is the largest design in the range, following the 6-metre Vanta 6 and 12-metre Vanta 12. A Vanta 6-based vessel named Seetaube was delivered to Germany's Bundeswehr in August for reconnaissance trials.

STARK Defence operates through Berlin-based SKD SE, a Societas Europaea founded in 2024 that develops autonomous defence systems. It has more than 700 employees and raised €500m ($562m) in June 2026 at a valuation of €3.2bn ($3.59bn).

FSG Shipyard GmbH, a Flensburg-based shipbuilding company owned by the family-run Heinrich Rönner Group since 2025, specialises in vessel design and construction, including ferries, offshore vessels and naval support ships.