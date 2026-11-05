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2026 November 5   10:01

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Swedish Port of Gävle signs 25-year lease for VAROPreem fuel terminal

Swedish energy company VAROPreem Sverige has secured a 25-year lease covering its 260,000-cubic-metre fuel terminal at the Port of Gävle, according to a port statement.  

The agreement, announced on 3 November, covers the continued use of port land, facilities and infrastructure. It extends a partnership with Gävle Hamn AB dating back to the early 1960s and provides a framework for future terminal development, including renewable fuel operations.  

The terminal has 36 storage tanks handling petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, ethanol and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). It supplies central Sweden, particularly the Gävle and Dalarna regions, with maritime, rail and road connections enabling deliveries further north and to parts of the Stockholm region.  

“This agreement gives us the long-term perspective needed to continue developing our operations in Gävle,” said Sofia Sundström, vice-president of terminals at VAROPreem.  Fredrik Svanbom, chief executive of Gävle Hamn AB, said: “A long-term agreement provides a stable basis for continued cooperation and development.”  

The agreement also gives the port greater certainty over infrastructure planning and future land use. No specific expansion projects or new investment commitments were announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.  

The deal follows two other long-term terminal agreements at Gävle this year. In January, the port signed a 25-year agreement with Inter Terminals Sweden AB covering terminal land and storage facilities, including operations involving sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).  

A separate 15-year agreement with Nordic energy company St1 was signed in May and took effect on 1 July 2026, covering land and infrastructure for terminal and port operations.  

Gävle Hamn AB is a Swedish municipal port infrastructure company wholly owned by Gävle Stadshus AB, the holding company of Gävle municipality. Located on Sweden's Baltic coast north of Stockholm, the port handles approximately 700 vessel calls annually across container, bulk, energy and intermodal operations.  

VAROPreem was formed in January 2026 following Switzerland-based VARO Energy's acquisition of Swedish refiner Preem AB. The combined group operates seven manufacturing hubs, has access to more than 120 terminals and serves over 50,000 business customers in 41 countries.  

Inter Terminals Sweden AB provides storage and logistics services for liquid energy products and has operated at Gävle since 1993, while St1 operates fuel distribution and terminal businesses in the Nordic energy market.

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