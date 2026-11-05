Maersk's Danish unit tests first 11 kV offshore vessel charging connector

Maersk-owned Danish developer Stillstrom has completed factory acceptance testing of an 11 kV vessel-mounted connection unit it calls the world's first for charging offshore wind support ships directly from turbines, according to a company statement.

The Vessel Container Unit (VCU) was tested in the presence of classification society DNV. Its containerised connector, controls and safety interlocks are designed for repeated offshore connections. The unit can be fitted at the bow, stern or below deck of newbuildings and existing vessels, and transferred between ships where cabling permits.

A funnel guides the turbine's high-voltage cable into a locking connector. It also lets the vessel maintain an appropriate heading while its dynamic positioning operator controls charging and disconnection.

"In simple terms, the VCU has been built and tested, and we are good to go," said Graeme Wood, managing director of Stillstrom UK. The tests covered the vessel-side equipment, not the full offshore system.

Stillstrom aims to complete the wind farm interface and integrated installation by mid-2027, ahead of extended sea trials that summer. Its Mark 2 design is intended to replace the prototype's semi-automatic alignment with full automation.

An August 2026 trial at Semco Maritime's yard in Esbjerg, Denmark, tested automatic cable handling with offshore vessel operator ESVAGT. The tower-mounted reel held 125 metres of cable, with the connector lowered from 15.5 metres while a vessel held position using dynamic positioning.

In September, Stillstrom signed a letter of intent for Semco Maritime to manufacture an offshore equipment room containing a transformer, medium-voltage switchgear, communications and safety systems. Siemens will supply switchgear and controls as a subcontractor.

Completion is targeted for spring 2027. Stillstrom originated as a Maersk innovation project in Copenhagen in 2019 and became an independent company in 2022. It employs more than 30 people across Copenhagen and Aberdeen, Scotland.