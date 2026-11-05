  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saudi Aramco starts engineering to expand oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz

2026 November 5   11:40

shipping

Saudi Aramco starts engineering to expand oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz

Preliminary engineering has begun on an expansion of Saudi Aramco's East-West crude oil pipeline across Saudi Arabia, a Red Sea export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, according to the company's third-quarter results presentation.  

“Preliminary engineering is under way for an expansion of the East-West Pipeline,” president and chief executive Amin H. Nasser said on 3 November.  The roughly 1,200-km pipeline connects the kingdom's eastern oil-producing region with Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Aramco is examining plans to raise overall east-to-west crude transportation capacity from 7 million to as much as 10 million barrels per day, including through additional infrastructure.  

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman outlined the capacity target at the World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh on 12 October.

Temporarily converting a domestic gas pipeline could add 1.2 million barrels per day within seven to eight weeks, while upgrades to pumping stations and other infrastructure could increase total capacity by around 3 million barrels per day over two to three years.  

Nasser said work on the East-West expansion and additional pipeline networks had begun. Aramco is also studying other routes through its master gas system and additional crude storage in consuming markets and along export corridors.

Final investment decisions on the additional routes have not been announced.  The company uses export routes through the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and Mediterranean, including connections via the Suez Canal and Egypt's SUMED pipeline.  

The East-West system suffered interruptions during the third quarter, but Aramco restored west coast loadings using the pipeline's multiple lines. Supply reliability fell to 97.8% from 99.9% a year earlier.  Nasser said the original construction costs of the East-West pipeline had been recovered in around 15 days amid the latest regional trade disruptions.  

Third-quarter adjusted net income rose 9% to $31.2 billion, with free cash flow of $28.2 billion.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Company is a Saudi joint-stock company headquartered in Dhahran. Established by royal decree in 1988, it explores, produces, processes, refines and markets hydrocarbons. The Saudi government held 81.48% of its shares directly as of 30 September 2026.

Topics:

Hormuz

Saudi Aramco

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:10

Maersk's Danish unit tests first 11 kV offshore vessel charging connector

10:30

German startup unveils armed drone vessel to track Russian fleet in Baltic

10:01

Swedish Port of Gävle signs 25-year lease for VAROPreem fuel terminal

09:20

Cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey leaves Cambodia without passengers under lender control

08:10

Torm orders eight LR2s in 50:50 joint venture

07:00

Singapore container carrier ONE more than doubles FY2026 profit forecast to $2bn

06:50

Seaspan awards $182m steel deal for six icebreakers

05:40

Poland opens $640m marine works tender for 2m TEU deepwater container port in Świnoujście

04:30

Dynagas warns UK curbs on Russian LNG could trigger debt default

03:20

MPC Oceanic buys 41% of Cyprus ship manager Marlow for $126m

02:10

EU court overturns decision to strip Russian ship classifier of recognition

01:09

US sanctions Indian network running fake ship registries for Iranian tankers

00:32

Turkish tug hits tanker it was towing off Romania, three sailors evacuated

2026 November 4

23:58

Damen wins ship of the year award with hydrogen-ready vessel

2026 November 3

18:04

Van Oord and Vestas install final turbine at Ecowende offshore wind farm

17:14

EU clears €29.3m aid for German rail-road freight terminal near Aachen

16:44

Riga opens €82.6m port overpass to divert freight from city centre in Latvia

16:24

Russia and Iran press IMO over Black Sea and Hormuz shipping security

15:54

ZIM launches new China-Los Angeles express service

15:14

Kazakh and Azerbaijani state groups sign Caspian ferry and Baku terminal deals

14:41

Poland opens first $304m offshore wind installation terminal at Gdansk port

14:32

Malaysian cable firm OMS raises $1.03bn for four cable-laying newbuilds

14:31

Belgian bulker completes Australia's first green ammonia bunkering at Port Hedland

14:21

World's first dual-fuel ammonia carrier bunkers green ammonia in South Korea

14:05

Alternative-fuel ship orders jump 57% as LNG dominates 2026 tally

13:32

Wärtsilä converts three Chevron LNG carriers to cut methane slip

13:02

Gothenburg port keeps container throughput flat at 698,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

12:50

K Line targets 30 alternative-fuel car carriers by 2030

12:20

Indian Navy rescues 20 from hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia

11:40

BIMCO adopts retrofit addendum to split costs and fuel savings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news