Saudi Aramco starts engineering to expand oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz

Preliminary engineering has begun on an expansion of Saudi Aramco's East-West crude oil pipeline across Saudi Arabia, a Red Sea export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, according to the company's third-quarter results presentation.

“Preliminary engineering is under way for an expansion of the East-West Pipeline,” president and chief executive Amin H. Nasser said on 3 November. The roughly 1,200-km pipeline connects the kingdom's eastern oil-producing region with Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Aramco is examining plans to raise overall east-to-west crude transportation capacity from 7 million to as much as 10 million barrels per day, including through additional infrastructure.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman outlined the capacity target at the World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh on 12 October.

Temporarily converting a domestic gas pipeline could add 1.2 million barrels per day within seven to eight weeks, while upgrades to pumping stations and other infrastructure could increase total capacity by around 3 million barrels per day over two to three years.

Nasser said work on the East-West expansion and additional pipeline networks had begun. Aramco is also studying other routes through its master gas system and additional crude storage in consuming markets and along export corridors.

Final investment decisions on the additional routes have not been announced. The company uses export routes through the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and Mediterranean, including connections via the Suez Canal and Egypt's SUMED pipeline.

The East-West system suffered interruptions during the third quarter, but Aramco restored west coast loadings using the pipeline's multiple lines. Supply reliability fell to 97.8% from 99.9% a year earlier. Nasser said the original construction costs of the East-West pipeline had been recovered in around 15 days amid the latest regional trade disruptions.

Third-quarter adjusted net income rose 9% to $31.2 billion, with free cash flow of $28.2 billion.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company is a Saudi joint-stock company headquartered in Dhahran. Established by royal decree in 1988, it explores, produces, processes, refines and markets hydrocarbons. The Saudi government held 81.48% of its shares directly as of 30 September 2026.