Cadeler wins 87-turbine UK contract for newbuild Wind Apex

Danish offshore wind contractor Cadeler has signed a firm contract to support transport and installation of 87 turbines at Dogger Bank C off England, giving newbuild Wind Apex its first assignment.

Wind Apex will join the campaign from the third quarter of 2027, following shipyard delivery. It will work alongside the existing installation vessel and can also be deployed across the project's remaining phases.

The vessel is Cadeler's third A-class unit, following Wind Ally and Wind Ace. The series combines high deck loads and high crane capacity for foundation and turbine installation.

Dogger Bank C is the third 1.2 GW phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank development, the world's largest offshore wind farm under construction. Located 130 kilometres off northeast England, the three-phase project is expected to generate enough electricity for around six million UK homes annually.

The wind farm is owned by SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%). SSE leads construction and development, while Equinor will operate the completed project over its expected 35-year life. Cadeler previously worked with SSE on the UK's Beatrice and Seagreen projects and is due to work on the Equinor-partnered Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 wind farms in Poland.

Cadeler chief executive Mikkel Gleerup said: "Dogger Bank is one of the world's most ambitious offshore wind developments, and we are proud to support its delivery. We value the long-standing relationships we have built with our customers and see these contracts as a reflection of the trust they place in Cadeler to execute large-scale offshore wind projects safely and efficiently. The campaign will also mark the first deployment of Wind Apex, and we look forward to seeing her begin operations on a project of this scale."

Dogger Bank turbine director Alan Borland said: "Securing additional specialist vessel capacity for Dogger Bank C is another important step in the delivery of this world-leading offshore wind project. Wind Apex will join the campaign as an additional turbine installation vessel, working alongside the project’s existing installation vessel to safely and efficiently install Dogger Bank C’s 87 turbines and support the completion of the remaining phases of the project. Together with our partners and contractors, we remain focused on the safe delivery of all three phases of Dogger Bank and the homegrown renewable energy the wind farm will provide for the UK."

Cadeler A/S is an offshore wind vessel owner and installation contractor expanding into foundation transport, installation and maintenance.