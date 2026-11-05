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2026 November 5   12:50

shipbuilding

India’s Hindustan Shipyard launches first home-built fleet support ship

Indian state-owned shipbuilder Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has launched Surya, the country’s first domestically built fleet support ship, at Visakhapatnam on 6 October, marking the first launch under the Indian Navy’s fleet support ship programme.  

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also laid the keel of the fifth vessel in the series and inaugurated an upgraded slipway and a 300-tonne Goliath crane at the yard.  Surya, designated FSS-1, entered the Bay of Bengal following a launch ceremony conducted by Laila Swaminathan, president of the Navy Wives Wellness Association.  

The fleet support ships are designed for at-sea replenishment and extended naval deployments in the Indian Ocean. They will feature increased cargo and liquid capacity, onboard maintenance workshops, helicopter decks for multirole helicopters and self-defence systems.  The upgraded Slipway-4 has been extended and reinforced to accommodate the construction and launch of ships up to 45,000 DWT.  

The 300-tonne Goliath crane, spanning Slipways 3 and 4, was designed and manufactured by L&T GeoStructure in collaboration with Konecranes under the Make in India programme.  It incorporates programmable logic controls, variable-frequency drives, tandem lifting capability, remote diagnostics and condition monitoring to support the handling of heavier hull blocks.  

“Self-reliance is an important milestone, but global competitiveness is the next big leap,” Singh said.  He called for improvements in shipbuilding productivity, cost competitiveness, domestic design capability and delivery schedules, alongside closer cooperation with suppliers, universities and technology companies.  

Singh also urged the development of Visakhapatnam as a maritime industrial hub and encouraged Indian shipyards to expand into international shipbuilding, repair and maintenance markets.  He recalled the 1948 launch of Jala Usha, the first ship built in independent India, and HSL’s attainment of Miniratna Category-I status in 2025.  

HSL is a central public-sector enterprise under India’s Ministry of Defence. Its activities include naval and commercial shipbuilding, vessel repairs, submarine refits and offshore engineering.  

L&T GeoStructure Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian engineering group Larsen & Toubro Limited, specialising in foundation engineering, ground improvement and marine infrastructure construction.  

Larsen & Toubro Limited operates across engineering, procurement and construction, manufacturing and industrial services.  

Konecranes Plc is a Finnish public limited company headquartered in Hyvinkää, specialising in industrial lifting equipment, port cranes and related maintenance services.

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