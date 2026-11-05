TS Lines orders two 11,000-TEU boxships in China for $246m

Taiwanese container carrier TS Lines has ordered two 11,000-TEU newbuildings from China's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) for $246m, according to a stock exchange filing.

The contracts, signed with SWS and China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd (CSTC), price each ship at $123m. Delivery is scheduled for 2030, with exact dates to be set under the agreements.

The investment will increase TS Lines' owned fleet and carrying capacity as it seeks to strengthen services in the Asia-Pacific region and other major markets. The carrier aims to reduce exposure to volatile charter rates by raising the proportion of owned tonnage, while expecting improved fuel efficiency and lower unit operating costs from the new ships.

TS Lines plans to fund the order with internal resources and/or bank loans. Each vessel is payable in five instalments: $24.6m against a refund guarantee, three payments of $12.3m linked to steel cutting, keel laying and launching, and $61.5m on delivery.

The first four payments are due within five banking days once the relevant guarantee and construction conditions are met. The sellers' bank must provide irrevocable refund guarantees, while TS Lines will guarantee the three interim payments and any late-payment interest. Pricing took account of comparable vessel transactions, rival yard quotations, the sellers' delivery records and technical specifications.

The new contracts qualify as discloseable transactions under Hong Kong rules, with applicable percentage ratios above 5% but below 25%.

The carrier ordered four 2,900-TEU ships for $168.6m in March 2026 after contracting two vessels of the same size for $84.3m in November 2025. Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry were the sellers. TS Lines has also previously booked two methanol dual-fuel 14,000-TEU vessels and two 7,092-TEU ships at SWS.

Established in 2001 and incorporated in Hong Kong, TS Lines runs liner services independently and through joint services, slot exchanges and slot charters. At 30 June 2026, its network comprised 47 services across 21 countries and 59 major ports, with capacity exceeding 130,000 TEU.