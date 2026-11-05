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2026 November 5   14:00

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Caribbean states draft 2027–2035 shipping decarbonisation roadmap in Guyana

Caribbean governments have drafted a regional shipping decarbonisation roadmap for 2027–2035, setting out measures to develop alternative marine fuels, improve port efficiency and attract investment in cleaner shipping, according to an International Maritime Organization (IMO) statement.  

The plan was developed at a regional workshop in Georgetown, Guyana, on 28–29 October and announced on 4 November. It aims to translate the IMO's 2023 greenhouse gas strategy into regional projects while maintaining affordable maritime transport, connectivity and essential shipping services.  

The draft Caribbean Regional Roadmap for Maritime Decarbonization and a Just Transition identifies five priorities covering maritime governance and legislation; vessel and port energy efficiency, emissions monitoring and digitalisation; alternative fuels, bunkering infrastructure and green shipping corridors; investment and financing; and maritime training, safety and workforce development.  

The workforce measures include opportunities for women and young people.  Participants also prepared a draft Implementation Action Matrix specifying proposed measures, timelines, milestones, performance indicators, potential partners and financing requirements.  

The documents will be circulated to IMO member states for national consultations, with feedback expected by 20 December 2026.  The regional Directors and Heads of Maritime Administrations (DIHMAR) are expected to consider the proposals in January 2027, followed by consultations through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).  

The roadmap could subsequently inform a submission to the IMO Technical Cooperation Committee's 77th session in June 2027. It has not yet received final regional endorsement.  

The workshop was convened by the IMO and Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA), in coordination with Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC) Caribbean and Guyana's Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).  

Participants included maritime administrations, CARICOM, financial institutions, regional universities and shipping industry representatives.  Guyana's Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar addressed the opening session. Other participants included Parliamentary Secretary Thandi McAllister, MARAD's director of legal services and Guyana's permanent representative to the IMO; MARAD director general Captain Stephen Thomas; and IMO technical officer Captain Sukhjit Singh. 

The IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for international shipping safety, security and environmental regulation. 

Topics:

IMO

decarbonisation

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