Anthony Veder named buyer of Italian LNG bunker ship pair

Dutch gas shipowner Anthony Veder has emerged as the prospective buyer of two LNG bunkering vessels owned by Italy's Fratelli Cosulich Group, in an early secondhand deal that could establish a pricing benchmark for the emerging sector, according to TradeWinds.

The vessels are the Italian-flagged Alice Cosulich and Singapore-flagged Paolina Cosulich. Neither company has publicly confirmed the proposed sale. The purchase price, contractual terms and timing of any ownership transfer remain undisclosed.

The 113-metre sister vessels were built at China's Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard at a combined cost of $90m. Alice Cosulich departed China for Europe in October 2023, while Paolina Cosulich was delivered in February 2024.

Each vessel has capacity for 8,200 cubic metres of LNG and 500 cubic metres of marine gas oil. The 5,300-dwt ships are equipped with Wärtsilä dual-fuel technology, azimuth propulsion systems and equipment for LNG cooldown and gas-up operations.

Alice Cosulich entered European service under a multi-year charter agreement with Dutch LNG supplier Titan.

Paolina Cosulich was contracted to PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL) under a two-year charter agreement signed in January 2024 for bunkering operations in Southeast Asia.

The potential sale would provide an early indication of secondhand values for purpose-built LNG bunker vessels, a relatively young segment of the gas shipping market.

Rotterdam-based Anthony Veder was established in 1937 and operates LNG, LPG and petrochemical gas carriers. Its activities include technical and commercial ship management, chartering and ship-to-ship gas transfers.

Fratelli Cosulich is an Italian family-controlled maritime and logistics group headquartered in Trieste, with origins dating to 1857. Its businesses span shipping agency services, freight forwarding, bunker trading and vessel management.

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering is a Chinese shipbuilder specialising in gas carriers and offshore vessels.