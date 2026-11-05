Bunker fuel prices at Russia’s Vladivostok port rise 1.4%–3.3% week on week

Bunker fuel prices at Russia’s Vladivostok port increased by 1.4%–3.3% during the October 30–November 3, 2026 reporting period, according to weekly market monitoring by PortNews Information & Analytical Agency.

Very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) prices rose 1.4% to $952 per tonne, while IFO 380 bunker fuel climbed 3.3% to $680 per tonne.

Prices for other marine fuels remained unchanged. Marine gas oil with a sulphur content of 0.1% (MGO 0.1) held steady at $1,275 per tonne, while MGO 0.5 remained at $1,140 per tonne.

Bunker fuel prices also increased at the Chinese port of Shanghai. VLSFO gained 2% to $1,008 per tonne, while IFO 380 rose 4.4% to $947 per tonne.

In contrast, MGO prices fell 2.9% to $1,364 per tonne, but remained higher than in Vladivostok.

In the rouble-denominated segment of Vladivostok’s bunker market, prices were unchanged over the reporting period. Bunker fuel was quoted at RUB 56,500 per tonne, diesel fuel at RUB 115,000 per tonne and VLSFO at RUB 83,000 per tonne.

Bunker fuel prices at Russia’s major seaports and on inland waterways are available in PortNews’ specialised "Bunker Market. Prices" digest.