Egypt tows sanctioned Russian tanker 180 nautical miles after engine failure

A sanctioned Russian-flagged products tanker has been towed 180 nautical miles to Port Said after its main engines failed off Egypt's Mediterranean coast, according to a Suez Canal Authority statement.

The 37,273-dwt ALYSSUM was disabled off El Alamein before the authority's salvage tug Mohamed Beshir brought it to the Port Said anchorage for maintenance and repairs.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Ossama Rabiee said the operation followed a request from Egyptian shipping agent Sphinx Shipping Agency after the tanker suffered a sudden failure of its main engines. The authority said the tow was completed in "record time" but did not disclose how long the operation took or when the breakdown occurred.

The 2006-built chemical and oil products tanker is owned and managed by Russia's Global Seaway LLC, which is listed as its registered owner, commercial manager and safety management company.

Built by South Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, ALYSSUM measures 182.55 metres in length and has gross tonnage of 23,260.

The tanker, previously named Baltic Monarch, Mona and Miley, was identified as blocked property by the US Treasury in January 2024 under its former name Mona. It was then beneficially owned by UAE-based Hennesea Holdings Limited.

The UK subsequently imposed shipping sanctions on the vessel in September 2025 under the name Miley. Bangladeshi national Morshed Mamun is listed as a master associated with ALYSSUM, although his presence aboard during the latest incident has not been established.

The Suez Canal Authority provides salvage and emergency towing services both within and outside the canal. Its fleet includes specialist rescue tugs, launches and floating cranes, including the recently acquired CC crane with a lifting capacity of 2,200 tonnes.

Established in 1956, the Suez Canal Authority is an Egyptian public authority responsible for operating, maintaining and developing the canal. Its services also include vessel repairs, oil-spill response and marine medical assistance.

Sphinx Shipping Agency is an Egyptian maritime agency providing shipping and canal transit services.

Global Seaway LLC is a Russian limited-liability company engaged in shipowning and vessel management.