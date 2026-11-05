Wärtsilä wins order for its largest-ever thrusters on US floating LNG vessel

Finnish marine technology group Wärtsilä has secured an order to supply its largest-ever thrusters and dual-fuel engines for the first floating LNG vessel being built by South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for US-based Delfin Midstream, the company announced on 5 November.

The order, booked in the second quarter of 2026, covers three Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines, an exhaust gas treatment system incorporating SCR and Oxicat technologies, and three custom-designed steerable thrusters.

The thrusters will be the largest ever manufactured by Wärtsilä. The company also expects them to be the largest of their kind operating worldwide.

The vessel will serve the Port Delfin LNG project, approximately 40 nautical miles off Louisiana, using gas supplied through existing onshore and offshore pipelines.

Its propulsion arrangement, developed with project partners during front-end engineering, will allow the vessel to disconnect and sail to safety ahead of hurricanes.

“Being able to disconnect in case of a hurricane warning and sail to a safe location is essential for an FLNG Vessel off the coast of Louisiana,” said Björn Axfors, Delfin's lead engineer for hull and marine.

The patented inboard-demountable thrusters can be lifted and maintained from inside the vessel while operations continue, reducing downtime and avoiding external underwater maintenance.

Youngjin Jeong, vice-president of SHI's offshore procurement team, said the engines and thrusters had helped meet the project's technical requirements.

“We look forward to working together to deliver a successful FLNG project and to further strengthening our partnership as the FLNG market continues to grow,” Jeong said. Bernd Bertram, vice-president of propulsion at Wärtsilä Marine, said growing interest in floating LNG projects reflected demand for flexible energy infrastructure. “Success in these applications depends on optimising efficiency, reliability and environmental performance from the earliest design stages,” Bertram said.

Equipment deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2027, with the vessel expected to enter operation in early 2030.

Wärtsilä provides power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions for marine and energy applications. The Finnish group employs approximately 17,900 people across 199 locations in 78 countries and recorded sales of €6.2bn ($6.96bn) in 2025.

Delfin Midstream is a US-based developer of offshore LNG export infrastructure.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company specialising in commercial vessels and offshore facilities.