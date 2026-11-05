Greek shipowners' newbuilding orderbook hits 1,021 ships, led by 458 tankers

Greek shipowners have increased their newbuilding orderbook to 1,021 vessels, including 458 tankers representing 27% of global tanker orders, figures compiled by Athens-based Xclusiv Shipbrokers for October 2026 show.

The Greek orderbook rose from 1,005 ships in September and 997 in August, compared with 651 in November 2025. Tankers account for the largest share, followed by 248 containerships, 207 bulk carriers, 54 LNG carriers and 54 LPG carriers. The tanker programme comprises 128 suezmaxes, 104 VLCCs/ULCCs, 83 aframaxes/LR2s, 82 MR2s, 36 panamaxes/LR1s, 15 handy/MR1s and 10 smaller vessels.

Globally, the tanker newbuilding programme represents 26.1% of existing fleet capacity, up from 15.3% a year earlier. The ratio reaches 32.8% for VLCCs/ULCCs and 29.3% for suezmaxes.

Greek containership orders include 88 feeders, 67 neo-panamaxes, 63 handy-sized ships and 30 panamaxes. The global containership orderbook has reached 1,962 vessels totalling 15.27m TEU, equivalent to 44.5% of the existing fleet's capacity, against 32% a year earlier. For ultra-large containerships, the ratio stands at 83.9%.

Greek bulker orders comprise 67 capesizes/VLOCs, 67 handysizemax/supramax/ultramax vessels, 63 panamax/kamsarmax/post-panamax ships and 10 handysizes. The global bulker orderbook stands at 1,826 vessels totalling 172.7m dwt, with ordered capacity equivalent to 15.7% of the trading fleet, up from 10.7% a year earlier.

Greek LNG carrier orders comprise 46 ships of 141,000 to 200,000 cubic metres and eight vessels of 16,000 to 100,000 cubic metres. The country's 54 LPG carrier orders include 38 VLGCs.

The expansion comes as the global shipbuilding orderbook reaches 226.1m compensated gross tonnes, surpassing the previous peak of 225.5m CGT recorded in September 2008. Much of the new capacity is scheduled for delivery from 2028 onwards, raising the prospect of increased pressure on freight markets unless cargo demand growth and vessel scrapping absorb the additional tonnage.

Founded in 2017, Xclusiv Shipbrokers Inc. is a Greek shipbroking company based in Athens. Its activities cover vessel sale-and-purchase and newbuilding brokerage, project finance, market research and ship valuations.