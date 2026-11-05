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2026 November 5   17:16

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Jumbo completes offshore work for Argentina's new VLCC oil export terminal

Dutch heavy-lift contractor Jumbo Offshore has completed the transport and offshore installation of equipment for Argentina's new Vaca Muerta Oil Sur (VMOS) oil export terminal, which is being developed to handle very large crude carriers (VLCCs), according to a company statement.  

The company deployed its DP2 heavy-lift vessel Jumbo Javelin under a contract from Spanish logistics company Altius S.A. to transport two catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) buoys weighing approximately 340 tonnes each and two pipeline end manifolds (PLEMs) weighing up to 232 tonnes.  

The equipment was shipped from Muscat, Oman, to the VMOS marine terminal off Punta Colorada on Argentina's Atlantic coast.  

Jumbo installed both PLEMs at a water depth of approximately 40 metres and discharged the two CALM buoys, completing its contracted offshore work.  

The terminal will provide an export outlet for crude oil produced in Argentina's Vaca Muerta formation, allowing shipments aboard VLCCs. Construction of the wider VMOS project is continuing ahead of the terminal's planned start-up.  

Jumbo Offshore is the offshore transport and installation business of Netherlands-based Jumbo Maritime. Operating through Jumbo Offshore Installation Contractors B.V., it specialises in heavy-lift transportation, subsea installation and offshore construction. Jumbo has been active in offshore subsea installation since 2003.  

Altius S.A. is a Spanish international freight forwarding and project logistics company belonging to Grupo Davila, a maritime and logistics group founded in 1917. Its activities include specialised transportation, customs services and logistics for industrial and energy projects, with operations across Europe and the Americas.

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