Norway opens naval shipbuilding contest to local yards, allows overseas hulls

Norway has launched a national prequalification process for two shipbuilding contracts covering new vessels for its navy, coast guard and allied partners, according to a 4 November statement from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (Forsvarsmateriell).

The competition is open to Norwegian shipyards, with final vessel construction required to take place in Norway. However, the procurement rules allow hulls to be built overseas, leaving scope for international subcontractors.

The two-contract structure is intended to broaden participation among domestic shipbuilders and make use of Norway's existing shipbuilding capacity.

Forsvarsmateriell will assess applicants' technical expertise, production capacity and ability to deliver before inviting a limited number of qualified yards to submit bids. Final supplier requirements will be specified in the tender documents. No shipbuilding contracts have yet been awarded.

"With this prequalification, we are taking an important step from planning to implementation," Forsvarsmateriell director Gro Jære said.

Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik said the procurement would strengthen the country's naval capabilities while creating opportunities for domestic shipbuilders.

"We are building the vessels through a national competition that offers major opportunities for Norway's maritime industry," Sandvik said. The acquisition forms part of Norway's long-term naval renewal programme, which envisages up to 28 vessels for the country's navy and coast guard, comprising up to 10 ocean-going and 18 coastal units. The standardised vessels will use civilian technologies wherever possible, with military systems incorporated where operational requirements demand them.

The common design approach is also intended to facilitate cooperation with allied countries on procurement, operation and maintenance.

Qualification notices are published through Norway's Doffin public procurement database, while interested shipbuilders can access tender documents, schedules and application requirements through the Mercell platform.

Forsvarsmateriell is the Norwegian government agency responsible for defence materiel procurement, operational support and equipment disposal. It manages acquisitions and equipment throughout their service lives on behalf of the Norwegian Armed Forces.