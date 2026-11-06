Hapag-Lloyd closes 25% stake purchase in Rotterdam container terminal

German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has completed its acquisition of a 25% stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following unconditional antitrust clearance, according to an official company statement.

The investment gives Hapag-Lloyd long-term access to container handling capacity at one of Europe's most automated terminals and expands its global terminal portfolio through Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT).

Maasvlakte II is a key European hub for the Gemini Cooperation, the container shipping network operated by Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk. The terminal is undergoing a major expansion involving additional berths, yard capacity and automation. Once completed, the project is expected to increase annual handling capacity to approximately 5.4 million TEU.

“We are very pleased to have completed this transaction and become a shareholder in Maasvlakte II. Together with APM Terminals, we look forward to supporting the terminal’s continued growth and development, creating long-term value for our customers and further strengthening Rotterdam’s role as a major European gateway,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CTIO of Hapag-Lloyd AG and CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

Harold Kunst, managing director of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, said the investment would support the terminal's expansion.

“We look forward to the continued development of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II. Hapag-Lloyd’s participation as a shareholder supports the terminal’s long-term growth and our ongoing expansion, while our focus remains unchanged: operating safely and reliably for all our customers and delivering the additional capacity and performance they need”, Kunst said.

Hapag-Lloyd operates 300 container ships with a combined carrying capacity of 2.5 million TEU and a container fleet of 3.6 million TEU. Its liner division employs 15,200 people across 400 offices in 140 countries and operates 129 services connecting 600 ports worldwide. The group's terminal and infrastructure division employs 4,400 people and holds equity stakes in 27 marine terminals across Europe, Latin America, the US, India and North Africa, alongside providing complementary logistics services.

Established in 2023, HGT operates as an independent entity within the Hapag-Lloyd Group, focusing on terminal ownership and infrastructure. It aims to expand its portfolio to approximately 30 terminal investments worldwide by 2030.

APM Terminals is a container terminal operator within the Danish Maersk group. Its Maasvlakte II operation forms part of the port of Rotterdam's container handling infrastructure.