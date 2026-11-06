Maersk raises 2026 profit forecast to $8bn-$8.5bn

Danish shipping group Maersk has raised its 2026 underlying operating profit forecast to $8bn-$8.5bn from $4.5bn-$6.5bn after a sharp increase in third-quarter earnings, according to a company statement.

The group also lifted its underlying EBITDA outlook to $14bn-$14.5bn from $10.5bn-$12.5bn and now expects free cash flow above $3bn, against a previous forecast above zero. The guidance assumes about 4% global container market volume growth in 2026.

Third-quarter revenue rose 27% to $18.1bn. EBITDA climbed to $4.7bn from $2.7bn a year earlier, while EBIT increased to $3.3bn from $1.3bn, with an 18.1% margin. Ocean EBIT rose to $2.6bn from $567m and vessel utilisation reached 96%.

Global container demand increased 2%-4% year on year, while typhoons in Asia intensified port congestion. Average global port waiting times peaked at 16.6 hours, the highest since January 2023, and Shanghai Containerised Freight Index spot rates rose 46% quarter on quarter. The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and network congestion increased operating costs and disrupted schedules.

“We delivered a strong quarter across our businesses. Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions, global trade has remained remarkably resilient. Demand is being driven not only by consumer spending, but increasingly by major investments in electrification, energy and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, generating significant flows of industrial cargo around the world. We have been well positioned to capture this demand, with our vessel fleet operating at full capacity and demand exceeding available space on certain routes. This reflects both the underlying strength of global trade and the tremendous job our colleagues are doing every day to deliver for our customers,” chief executive Vincent Clerc said.

Logistics & Services revenue grew 13%, with its EBIT margin rising to 5.8% from 5.5%. Terminals posted record revenue and 2.6% volume growth, including 14% in Africa and 6.7% in Europe. Terminal utilisation fell to 85% from 90%, while the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 32.5% from 32.0%.

Maersk ordered 26 dual-fuel 18,600-TEU container ships for delivery in 2029 and 2030. APM Terminals began building a 900,000-TEU terminal in Bangladesh in August and launched a 400,000-TEU facility in Brazil in September, raising Suape port capacity by 55%.

Capital spending guidance remains $10bn-$11bn for both 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. The group is continuing its $1bn share buyback programme.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is a Danish shipping and logistics group serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employing over 100,000 people. APM Terminals is the group's container terminal operating business.