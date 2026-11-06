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2026 November 6   09:41

ports

Adani to buy Europe’s No 2 tank storage firm for $2.9bn

Indian port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has agreed to acquire 100% of Dutch liquid storage group Evos from Igneo Infrastructure Partners at an enterprise value of €2.56bn ($2.87bn), according to a company statement. 

The all-cash, debt-funded transaction values Evos at €1.18bn ($1.32bn) in equity, equivalent to 11.7 times its 2025 EBITDA. Regulatory approval and works council consultation processes will begin immediately.  

The acquisition will give APSEZ eight terminals in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta, expanding its global network to 28 ports and terminals across 10 countries.  

Evos, Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator, has 6.3m cubic metres of capacity across 452 tanks and 63 vessel and barge berths. Its facilities serve Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, Hamburg and the Mediterranean, with pipeline connections including Schiphol airport and the Central Europe Pipeline System.  The company handled 37m tonnes in 2025, generating revenue of €392m ($440m) and EBITDA of €219m ($246m), giving it a 56% margin.  Commercial occupancy averages 99%, with substantial revenue secured through take-or-pay and CPI-linked contracts. Its investment-grade-rated business serves energy, industrial, chemical and trading customers, handling gasoline, gasoil, marine and jet fuels, sustainable aviation fuel, biofuels, methanol and bioethanol.  

“Evos marks an important milestone in APSEZ’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tons of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform. We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs. We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” said managing director Karan Adani.  

Pro forma net debt/EBITDA stands at 2.76x, based on APSEZ FY26 and Evos 2025 financials, with around 2.5x expected by FY27.  

APSEZ held ₹12,502 crore ($1.32bn) in cash on 30 September. Its international ports business generated H1 FY27 revenue of ₹3,586 crore ($380m) and EBITDA of ₹1,608 crore ($170m), with a 44.8% margin.  Volumes rose to 47m tonnes from 17m tonnes a year earlier, supported by Colombo West International Terminal, Tanzania operations and NQXT Australia.  MUFG has committed up to €2.8bn ($3.14bn) as sole underwriter.

APSEZ is part of India’s Adani Group, with operations spanning port infrastructure, rail transport, logistics parks and warehousing.

Evos B.V. is a Dutch private limited company. Igneo Infrastructure Partners is an infrastructure investment manager.

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