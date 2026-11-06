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2026 November 6   10:02

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Asia–North Europe container service instability surges 78% above pre-pandemic levels

Weekly container shipping service instability between Asia and northern Europe has increased 78% compared with pre-pandemic levels, the largest rise among major deep-sea trade routes, according to a Sea-Intelligence analysis published on 5 November.  

The findings compare service fluctuations during 2020–2026 with the 2013–2019 baseline, revealing a substantial deterioration in the consistency of weekly liner operations.  

The Asia-Mediterranean trade recorded a 71% increase, making Asia-Europe the most disrupted of the major container shipping corridors examined.  

Transpacific services experienced smaller increases. Instability on Asia-North America West Coast routes climbed 48%, while Asia-North America East Coast services registered a 26% rise, the lowest among the four trades.  

The deterioration reflects more frequent blank sailings, services entering and leaving liner networks, vessels slipping into subsequent sailing weeks and the deployment of ad-hoc extra loaders.  

These changes have made weekly container capacity less predictable, complicating supply chain planning for cargo owners and increasing operational pressure on ports.  

Fluctuations in vessel and container arrivals can trigger sudden congestion at destination terminals, extending vessel waiting times and disrupting port operations.  

The resulting delays can further weaken schedule reliability and lengthen cargo transit times, creating a cycle of disruption across container shipping networks.  Sea-Intelligence measures service instability through the standard deviation in the number of weekly services offered, expressed as a percentage of the average number of services.

The methodology accounts for differences in service frequency, allowing comparisons between trade lanes and periods.  

Sea-Intelligence is a container shipping research and consultancy business operating through Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark and Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore. 

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