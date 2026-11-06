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2026 November 6   10:30

shipping

Singapore and Norway offer $4.3m for research to cut ship emissions

Singapore and Norway have launched a joint research grant programme offering up to $4.3m to develop technologies for reducing emissions from international shipping, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).  

The Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) will provide up to S$2.7m ($2.1m) for Singaporean research partners, while the Research Council of Norway (RCN) will make available up to NOK 20m ($2.2m) for Norwegian participants.  

The funding will target three areas: alternative marine fuels and energy infrastructure, vessel energy efficiency and emissions reduction, and digitalisation of shipping operations.  Alternative fuel research will focus on improving fuel handling safety, developing bunkering and storage technologies, and advancing charging infrastructure for electric vessels.  

Vessel efficiency projects will examine technologies to improve ship performance, optimise onboard energy consumption and reduce fuel use.  

The digitalisation programme will cover voyage optimisation, just-in-time arrivals, autonomous operations and ship-port data exchange to improve operational efficiency and cut emissions.  

Each proposal must involve research institutions and industry partners from both countries to ensure that the projects address practical operational challenges. Selected projects may receive funding for up to four years.  

Applications open on 2 December 2026 and close on 20 January 2027. Application requirements and submission procedures will be available through RCN's grant portal.  

The initiative follows an April 2024 memorandum of understanding between MPA and RCN covering maritime research, development, education and training.  

It is the third Singapore-Norway joint maritime research funding round. Previous calls in 2015 and 2018 supported four projects covering energy efficiency, emissions reduction and emerging technologies.  

MPA is a statutory board under Singapore's Ministry of Transport, established in 1996. It regulates maritime and port activities and administers the Singapore Registry of Ships.  

RCN is Norway's national research funding and advisory agency under the Ministry of Education and Research. It administers public research and innovation funding programmes.  

SMI is a Singapore maritime research and development initiative established by MPA, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and the Singapore Economic Development Board. It coordinates research collaboration between academic institutions and the maritime industry.

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Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

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