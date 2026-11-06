Samsung orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers for Japan’s K Line

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has ordered tank designs from French engineering group GTT for two 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carriers being built for Japanese shipowner K Line, according to a company statement.

The contract was awarded to GTT Energy, the group’s business unit specialising in containment and energy management systems, during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Each vessel will be equipped with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system, designed for the transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas.

Delivery of both LNG carriers is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029. GTT, formally Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, is a French technology and engineering group specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems. Its technologies are used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage facilities and multi-gas carriers.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., established in 1974, is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company. Its operations include the construction of commercial vessels and offshore production and storage facilities.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line), established in 1919, is a Japanese shipping company with operations spanning dry bulk shipping, automobile transportation, energy transportation and logistics.