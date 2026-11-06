Fincantieri unveils six-crew modular naval vessel in France

A 50-metre modular naval vessel designed to operate with a core crew of just six was unveiled by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, according to a company statement.

The Multi-Mission Modular Vessel (MMMV) has a displacement of 500 tonnes and is designed to perform multiple naval missions by changing containerised equipment rather than requiring different ships for individual operational roles.

Built around the concept of “one hull, many missions”, the software-designed platform can accommodate interchangeable 10-foot and 20-foot mission modules, allowing rapid reconfiguration alongside a quay.

Eugenio Santagata, general manager of Fincantieri's Naval Vessels Division, presented the design at the exhibition. The vessel is intended for maritime security, surveillance, law enforcement, counter-piracy and anti-trafficking operations, intelligence gathering, underwater missions, communications intelligence, protection of critical maritime infrastructure and combat operations. Its modular payloads can accommodate loitering munitions, aerial and underwater drones, launch-and-recovery systems and mission-specific support equipment.

Fincantieri has also designed the platform for coordinated swarm operations and integration with larger naval fleets. Its open architecture allows the progressive introduction of new defence and autonomous technologies, including potential future operations without a crew.

“Modern naval platforms must be conceived today for missions and technologies that will continue to evolve tomorrow. The Multi-Mission Modular Vessel embodies this vision, combining a highly flexible architecture with the ability to progressively integrate new capabilities throughout its operational life. For Fincantieri, modularity is not simply a design feature: it is a new paradigm, a strategic enabler that allows us to deliver platforms that continue to evolve, operationally effective and responsive to changing requirements over time,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri's chief executive and managing director.

Fincantieri S.p.A., headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is a shipbuilding and marine engineering group whose operations include cruise ship construction, offshore and specialised vessels, marine equipment, electronics, digital systems and vessel lifecycle services.