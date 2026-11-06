UK's Babcock signs Arrowhead frigate propulsion pact with German engine maker

German engine manufacturer Everllence could take responsibility for propulsion systems on future Arrowhead frigates under a memorandum of understanding signed with British defence group Babcock at the Euronaval exhibition in Paris, according to a company statement.

The agreement could make Everllence a strategic supplier of power and propulsion systems for future Arrowhead programmes. The companies will examine new propulsion architectures, additional frigate variants and export opportunities, including potential naval requirements in Denmark and other international markets.

The partnership will also explore maintenance and long-term fleet support arrangements combining British and Danish industrial capabilities. It follows earlier Babcock agreements with Danish industry and forms part of the group's plans to develop Hybrid Navy opportunities in Denmark, incorporating digital technologies and domestic industrial capacity.

Sir Nick Hine, Babcock's chief growth officer and chief executive of Marine, said: “Arrowhead has established itself as one of the world’s leading frigate designs, combining proven capability with adaptability to meet the evolving needs of allied navies. As interest in the platform continues to grow internationally, partnerships such as with Everllence can ensure we can offer customers not only a world-class warship, but the industrial expertise, innovation and long-term support needed to maximise operational advantage throughout its service life. “We look forward to growing our partnership.”

Thomas Leander, Everllence's vice president, head of solutions and Frederikshavn site manager, said: “This agreement marks an important step in building a closer relationship between Everllence and Babcock. The combination of the proven Arrowhead 140 platform and Everllence’s propulsion and power-generation expertise provides a strong foundation for exploring future opportunities together. “While Arrowhead 140 was the starting point for our discussions, this cooperation is intended to identify additional areas where both companies can contribute to future naval capabilities and customer requirements.”

The Arrowhead design is based on Denmark's Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate and has been selected for naval programmes in the UK, Poland and Indonesia. The first of three Polish Miecznik-class frigates was recently floated off ahead of further outfitting.

Babcock International Group plc is a British defence engineering company providing naval engineering, equipment maintenance and technical support, alongside nuclear, land and aviation services.

Everllence SE, formerly MAN Energy Solutions SE, is a German engineering company headquartered in Augsburg, specialising in marine engines, propulsion equipment, energy systems and industrial machinery.