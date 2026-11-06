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2026 November 6   12:01

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Panama's IMO chief wins 24-6 council vote for second term in London

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council has backed Panamanian secretary-general Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco for a second four-year term following a vote in London on 4 November.  Dominguez secured 24 votes in favour, with six countries opposing the extension and 10 abstaining in a closed-door ballot among the council's 40 members.  

The United States, United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Malta, Greece and Morocco voted against extending his mandate. China, Japan, South Korea and Liberia were among the countries that abstained.

The IMO has not published an official breakdown of the vote.  The decision was taken during the council's 138th session. Council chairman Victor Jimenez of Spain confirmed that the extension would be submitted to the IMO Assembly for approval in late 2027.  If approved, Dominguez will serve from 1 January 2028 to 31 December 2031.  

“I am deeply grateful to the Members of the Council and all Members of the Organization for their continued trust and support,” Dominguez said.  The vote comes ahead of further negotiations on the IMO Net-Zero Framework, which would introduce a global marine fuel standard and greenhouse gas emissions pricing mechanism.  Draft regulations were approved in April 2025, but negotiations on their formal adoption were adjourned in October 2025 without agreement on how to proceed.  

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is scheduled to meet from 30 November to 3 December 2026, with an extraordinary session on the framework provisionally set for 4 December, subject to confirmation.  

The IMO is a United Nations specialised agency responsible for maritime safety, shipping security and preventing pollution from ships. It has 176 member states, with its council serving as the executive governing body between Assembly sessions.  

Dominguez, a naval architect and former Panama ambassador to the IMO, previously headed its Marine Environment Division. He was first elected in July 2023 and became the organisation's tenth secretary-general on 1 January 2024, succeeding South Korea's Kitack Lim.

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