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2026 November 6   12:20

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US approves Energy Transfer’s $1bn offshore crude export port off Louisiana

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has approved the licence application for Energy Transfer’s $1bn Blue Marlin offshore crude export port off Louisiana, paving the way for a facility designed to load up to 2m barrels a day directly onto supertankers.  

The decision, announced by US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy on 5 November, advances plans for a deepwater terminal approximately 99 miles off Cameron Parish, Louisiana, in West Cameron Block 509.  The facility will use existing and converted offshore platform infrastructure to load very large crude carriers (VLCCs) at rates of up to 80,000 barrels an hour.  

Direct offshore loading is intended to reduce congestion at coastal ports and lower collision risks associated with tanker movements through coastal waterways.  

The terminal will receive crude from supply hubs in Texas and southwestern Louisiana, including the Nederland Terminal area, through a dedicated pipeline network.  The development includes a new 37-mile, 42-inch onshore pipeline and the conversion of an existing 36-inch natural gas pipeline to crude oil service.  

Construction is expected to support up to 1,052 jobs.  Blue Marlin Offshore Port LLC submitted its licence application on 1 October 2020.

MARAD and the US Coast Guard completed the final environmental impact statement in 2026 following a review involving federal agencies and authorities in Texas and Louisiana.  

The US Environmental Protection Agency separately proposed air quality permits for the development, with the public comment period closing on 29 October.  The MARAD decision approves the licence application but does not establish a construction start date or a timetable for commercial operations.  

Blue Marlin Offshore Port LLC is a Delaware limited liability company and subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP.  

Dallas-based Energy Transfer is a US limited partnership engaged in natural gas transportation and storage, crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals, and natural gas liquids infrastructure. Its operations cover approximately 140,000 miles of pipelines and associated energy assets across 44 US states.

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