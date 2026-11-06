Panama Canal to shortlist bidders for $2.6bn container terminals by year-end

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) will announce prequalified bidders for two new container terminals in Panama, involving an estimated $2.6bn investment, by the end of 2026.

Administrator Ilya Espino de Marotta told the Houston International Maritime Conference on 4 November that the authority had completed its evaluation of initial submissions. Companies passing prequalification will receive formal requests for proposals, taking the concession process into its next stage.

Danish shipping group Maersk and Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), both of which already have port operations in Panama, were identified as potential bidders. Neither has been confirmed as prequalified.

The project covers two container transshipment terminals, at Corozal on Panama's Pacific coast and Telfers on the Atlantic coast. Together, they are expected to add between 5 million and 6 million TEU of annual handling capacity, with construction estimated to take approximately three years.

Prequalification opened on 30 January 2026 under tender PDI-26-002. The submission period closed on 9 July following three amendments to the tender documents. Under the current timetable, concessions could be awarded around mid-2027, allowing the terminals to begin operations in 2030 or 2031.

The terminals form part of a wider $8.5bn programme to expand logistics and energy infrastructure across Panama. The programme also includes a proposed liquefied petroleum gas pipeline, with investment estimated at between $4bn and $8bn.

ACP is also beginning to plan a third terminal as existing container transshipment facilities near the canal approach capacity limits.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous Panamanian public entity responsible for operating, maintaining and modernising the waterway.