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2026 November 6   13:32

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IAPH urges IMO to update 22-year-old ship and port security code

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) is pressing for a review of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code after 83% of respondents to an industry survey identified cybersecurity and digitalisation as weaknesses, according to an official statement.  

The Tokyo-based association presented its initiative at the IAPH World Ports Conference in London on 5 November 2026, attended by more than 700 delegates from 70 countries. Its findings are before the International Maritime Organization (IMO) ahead of the Maritime Safety Committee's 14–18 December meeting.  

The August–September survey drew 181 responses from port authorities, terminal operators, government bodies and other maritime stakeholders. The code received an average effectiveness score of 42.15 out of 100 from 132 respondents.  Beyond cybersecurity, 57% flagged emerging technologies and automation, 40% waterside security, 38% emerging threats, 37% autonomous systems and 36% organised crime.

Respondents also raised concerns over drones, artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure and interference with navigation and vessel identification systems.  Some 80% backed mandatory security audits and about three-quarters supported a more risk-based approach. Costs were cited as an obstacle by 68%, training by 59% and staffing by 52%.  

Of 118 respondents expressing a preference on reform, 24% favoured targeted amendments, 23% a comprehensive review, 21% additional guidance and only 5% replacing the code entirely.  

The initiative follows a US proposal at the IMO Maritime Safety Committee's 111th session in May 2026 to address illicit activity and organised crime.  IAPH formed a working group and submitted its findings jointly with the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA) and International Harbour Masters' Association (IHMA) in October. It also supports revising the 2003 ILO/IMO Code of Practice on Security in Ports.  

At the London conference, IAPH's Chloe Rowland moderated a discussion involving IMO maritime security official Jeremy Greenwood, US Coast Guard standards official Timothy Brown and North Sea Port chief operating officer Peter Van Parys, who chairs IAPH's Risk and Resilience Committee.  

Adopted in December 2002 and in force since 1 July 2004, the ISPS Code establishes security requirements for ships and port facilities engaged in international trade.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1955, IAPH is an international non-governmental association headquartered in Tokyo, representing around 400 ports and port-related businesses.

ICHCA is an international cargo-handling association, while IHMA represents harbour masters.

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