Arkas seeks $110m to expand vehicle terminal in Turkey

Turkish shipping and logistics group Arkas Holding is seeking up to $110m from three development banks for a $157m expansion of its Autoport vehicle and general cargo terminal on the Gulf of Izmit in Turkey.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is considering a $50m loan. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) are weighing loans of up to $30m each. None has received final approval. AIIB reviewed the project concept on 3 November 2026.

EBRD disclosed its proposal on 28 October, with approval scheduled for 2 December, while IFC disclosed its investment proposal on 1 September. IFC's proposal also includes potential exposure of $2m for interest-rate swaps, separate from the $110m in proposed loans.

The project will extend the berth from 656 metres to 850 metres, allowing three vessels to be handled simultaneously instead of two. Yard space will expand to 394,058 square metres, lifting vehicle parking capacity from 13,000 to 21,000 spaces, including satellite areas.

AIIB expects annual vehicle-handling capacity to rise from 650,000 to about 1.1m car equivalent units (CEU), while IFC forecasts 1.15m CEU. General cargo capacity is set to increase from 2m tonnes to 2.5m tonnes.

Works include dredging, land reclamation, a new roll-on/roll-off ramp, seismic reinforcement of the existing pier, warehouses and supporting infrastructure. Construction began in July 2026. Autoport handles vehicle imports and exports alongside breakbulk cargo, including steel, paper and packaged forest products. Yard occupancy is about 72% and berth occupancy 75%.

The investment is aimed at easing capacity constraints on cargo flows in Turkey's East Marmara automotive export region. The operator's own funds and financing from other institutions will cover the balance of the investment.

Autoport Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. has operated since 2008 at Yeniköy in Kocaeli's Başiskele district. It is Turkey's first purpose-built automobile-handling port. Arkas Holding owns 80% of the company, while Ayhan Zeytinoglu and Adnan Zeytinoglu hold 10% each.

Arkas Holding is a Turkish conglomerate controlled by Lucien Arkas and his family, with interests in container shipping, port operations, shipping agency services and integrated logistics.