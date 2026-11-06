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2026 November 6   14:42

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UAE shipowner HEA Energy to buy Subsea7's six-ship heavy transport unit

UAE offshore vessel operator HEA Energy has agreed to acquire Subsea7's Norwegian heavy transport business, including a fleet of six semi-submersible ships, the Luxembourg-based seller said on 5 November.  

The deal covers Seaway 7 Heavy Transport AS, part of Subsea7's Seaway7 division. Five vessels are owned and one is chartered from a third party. The purchase price has not been disclosed.  

HEA Energy expects to become the Middle East's only owner of such vessels once the deal closes. Completion is scheduled for the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.  The fleet comprises Seaway Eagle, Seaway Falcon, Seaway Hawk, Seaway Osprey, Seaway Albatross and the chartered Seaway Swan.  

The open-deck vessels transport offshore wind foundations, substations, drilling rigs, jack-ups and oil and gas modules. Seaway7's published specifications cover cargoes weighing up to 55,000 tonnes.  

"With this fleet, HEA Energy gains a global platform, a second line of business with its own contracted backlog and the ability to combine transport, installation and maintenance into a single offer for our clients," managing director Omar Elali said.  For Subsea7, the disposal is a permitted sale under its proposed merger with Italian offshore contractor Saipem. It will trigger a €105m ($117.9m) special dividend approved by shareholders on 25 September 2025.  The dividend becomes payable when the sale closes or the day before the merger takes effect, whichever comes first. Distribution could take up to two weeks.  

Brazil's competition authority CADE conditionally approved the merger on 4 November, requiring a separate divestment of the pipelay and heavy-lift vessel Seven Borealis.  

The acquisition follows HEA Energy's purchase of offshore wind jack-ups Thor and Wind Lift 1 from Denmark's Semco Maritime in August 2026 and a $550m senior secured bond placement in June.  

Ahmed Omar, chief investment officer of HEA Group and chief executive of Magellan Capital, said the acquisition was the third transaction Magellan had supported for HEA Energy in 2026. Clifford Chance and Deloitte acted as legal and financial advisers, respectively.  

Subsea7 is a Luxembourg-incorporated offshore engineering and construction group.

Seaway7 specialises in offshore renewable-energy projects, while Seaway 7 Heavy Transport AS is registered in Norway.  

HEA Energy is an Abu Dhabi-based marine services company founded by Hassan Elali, who previously established Zakher Marine International. Its fleet comprised 19 delivered vessels and 12 under construction as of September 2026.  

Saipem is an Italian engineering and construction company.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

offshore

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