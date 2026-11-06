Russian firm challenges $9.1m US tanker sale over alleged $20.8m Bangladesh resale

Russian shipping company Burevestmarin is asking a US court to halt the disposal of the seized crude oil tanker Bella 1 after alleging its buyer resold the vessel for $20,763,062.25, more than twice the $9.1m paid to the US government.

Lawyers for the Russian claimant said in a 4 November filing that Dubai-based ship recycling buyer Global Marketing Systems (GMS) had resold the ship to a Bangladeshi recycler on 14 October.

The vessel, subsequently renamed Marinera and then Era, reportedly reached Chattogram, Bangladesh, on 4 November. The US government obtained court approval for the sale in April.

The $9.1m transaction yielded just under $8.1m after more than $1m in selling costs, while the government also cited separate expenses for maintenance, repairs and moving the ship.

Burevestmarin argues that the price was below the tanker's scrap value and that it would command more as an operating vessel. It alleges inadequate notice of the sale and wants the US District Court for the District of Columbia to prevent any further transfer or demolition until its challenge is heard.

The government disputes the company's ownership claim and opposes its request, arguing that it waited months before taking action. The court ordered the US Department of Justice to respond by the morning of 6 November.

Burevestmarin says it acquired the tanker on 17 December 2025. US authorities rejected the alleged transfer and the attempt to obtain Russian registration during a Coast Guard pursuit across the Atlantic.

The vessel was seized on 7 January 2026. US authorities alleged it had transported sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil and was operating without valid registration. The forfeiture case was unsealed in August.

The vessel's former master, Georgian national Avtandil Kalandadze, received a 10-month US prison sentence in August after pleading guilty to disobeying Coast Guard orders during the pursuit.

Burevestmarin LLC was registered in Ryazan, Russia, on 10 July 2025, with sea freight transport as its principal registered activity. Ilya Ilyich Bugay is its director and sole shareholder.

Global Marketing Systems Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dubai. It specialises in buying ships and offshore assets for recycling and says it has completed more than 5,000 transactions.