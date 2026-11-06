PIL orders seven methanol-ready feeder ships in China

Singapore container carrier Pacific International Lines (PIL) ordered seven methanol-ready 1,400-TEU feeder ships from China's Huanghai Shipbuilding to expand capacity on its intra-Asia and Pacific Islands routes. The order covers 9,800 TEU of capacity, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2030. The contract value was not disclosed.

The ships will measure 172 metres in length and 25 metres in beam. Their dimensions have been tailored to maximise capacity while allowing calls at smaller regional ports connected to major transhipment hubs.

The methanol-ready specification will give PIL the option of adopting the alternative fuel as supplies and bunkering infrastructure develop.

The carrier has not disclosed the vessels' engine configuration at delivery or any future conversion arrangements.

Energy-saving equipment will include pre-swirl vanes and propeller boss cap fins to improve propulsion efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. The ships will also have digital systems for operational monitoring, fixed fire water monitors and cargo hold water spray systems to improve firefighting capabilities.

“Investing in these new feeder vessels will strengthen our capabilities and capacity across the Intra-Asia and Pacific Islands network,” said PIL chief executive Lars Kastrup. Kastrup said the investment would improve operating efficiency and support the company's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

PIL chief marine officer Abhishek Chawla signed the shipbuilding agreement with Chang Junde, vice president and director of Huanghai Shipbuilding. The latest contract follows PIL's investment in larger LNG dual-fuel containerships. In June 2026, the carrier named Kota Elok and Kota Elan at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai. They are the first two of 13 13,000-TEU vessels being built for its Asia–South America services.

PIL's fleet capacity had increased by more than 50% to approximately 500,000 TEU by September 2026. The company had taken delivery of 10 LNG dual-fuel ships by the first half of 2026, with another 18 LNG dual-fuel newbuildings and 14 long-term charter vessels scheduled to arrive through 2029.

Founded in Singapore in 1967, PIL operates more than 100 containerships serving over 500 locations in more than 90 countries. It ranks among the world's 12 largest container carriers.

Huanghai Shipbuilding is based in Shidao, Shandong province, China. Its construction portfolio includes feeder containerships, multipurpose vessels and passenger ferries.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilding company.