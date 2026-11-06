  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PIL orders seven methanol-ready feeder ships in China

2026 November 6   15:58

shipbuilding

PIL orders seven methanol-ready feeder ships in China

Singapore container carrier Pacific International Lines (PIL) ordered seven methanol-ready 1,400-TEU feeder ships from China's Huanghai Shipbuilding to expand capacity on its intra-Asia and Pacific Islands routes.  The order covers 9,800 TEU of capacity, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2030. The contract value was not disclosed.  

The ships will measure 172 metres in length and 25 metres in beam. Their dimensions have been tailored to maximise capacity while allowing calls at smaller regional ports connected to major transhipment hubs.  

The methanol-ready specification will give PIL the option of adopting the alternative fuel as supplies and bunkering infrastructure develop.

The carrier has not disclosed the vessels' engine configuration at delivery or any future conversion arrangements.  

Energy-saving equipment will include pre-swirl vanes and propeller boss cap fins to improve propulsion efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.  The ships will also have digital systems for operational monitoring, fixed fire water monitors and cargo hold water spray systems to improve firefighting capabilities.  

“Investing in these new feeder vessels will strengthen our capabilities and capacity across the Intra-Asia and Pacific Islands network,” said PIL chief executive Lars Kastrup.  Kastrup said the investment would improve operating efficiency and support the company's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.  

PIL chief marine officer Abhishek Chawla signed the shipbuilding agreement with Chang Junde, vice president and director of Huanghai Shipbuilding.  The latest contract follows PIL's investment in larger LNG dual-fuel containerships.  In June 2026, the carrier named Kota Elok and Kota Elan at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai. They are the first two of 13 13,000-TEU vessels being built for its Asia–South America services.  

PIL's fleet capacity had increased by more than 50% to approximately 500,000 TEU by September 2026.  The company had taken delivery of 10 LNG dual-fuel ships by the first half of 2026, with another 18 LNG dual-fuel newbuildings and 14 long-term charter vessels scheduled to arrive through 2029.  

Founded in Singapore in 1967, PIL operates more than 100 containerships serving over 500 locations in more than 90 countries. It ranks among the world's 12 largest container carriers.  

Huanghai Shipbuilding is based in Shidao, Shandong province, China. Its construction portfolio includes feeder containerships, multipurpose vessels and passenger ferries.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilding company.

Topics:

methanol

PIL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

UK's Babcock signs Arrowhead frigate propulsion pact with German engine maker

17:22

EU Parliament committee opposes approval of two Indian shipbreaking yards

16:57

US targets five Cuban-flagged ships and four firms in oil sanctions

16:49

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivers second home-built large cruise ship in Shanghai

15:12

Russian firm challenges $9.1m US tanker sale over alleged $20.8m Bangladesh resale

14:42

UAE shipowner HEA Energy to buy Subsea7's six-ship heavy transport unit

14:22

Arkas seeks $110m to expand vehicle terminal in Turkey

13:32

IAPH urges IMO to update 22-year-old ship and port security code

13:02

Panama Canal to shortlist bidders for $2.6bn container terminals by year-end

12:20

US approves Energy Transfer’s $1bn offshore crude export port off Louisiana

12:01

Panama's IMO chief wins 24-6 council vote for second term in London

11:50

Fincantieri unveils six-crew modular naval vessel in France

11:10

Samsung orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers for Japan’s K Line

10:30

Singapore and Norway offer $4.3m for research to cut ship emissions

10:02

Asia–North Europe container service instability surges 78% above pre-pandemic levels

09:41

Adani to buy Europe’s No 2 tank storage firm for $2.9bn

09:13

Maersk raises 2026 profit forecast to $8bn-$8.5bn

08:42

Hapag-Lloyd closes 25% stake purchase in Rotterdam container terminal

2026 November 5

18:06

Norway opens naval shipbuilding contest to local yards, allows overseas hulls

17:16

Jumbo completes offshore work for Argentina's new VLCC oil export terminal

16:42

Greek shipowners' newbuilding orderbook hits 1,021 ships, led by 458 tankers

16:25

Wärtsilä wins order for its largest-ever thrusters on US floating LNG vessel

15:56

Egypt tows sanctioned Russian tanker 180 nautical miles after engine failure

14:40

Anthony Veder named buyer of Italian LNG bunker ship pair

14:29

Finnish court jails Russian captain and Azerbaijani bosun for Baltic cable damage

14:00

Caribbean states draft 2027–2035 shipping decarbonisation roadmap in Guyana

13:30

TS Lines orders two 11,000-TEU boxships in China for $246m

12:53

Bunker fuel prices at Russia’s Vladivostok port rise 1.4%–3.3% week on week

12:50

India’s Hindustan Shipyard launches first home-built fleet support ship

12:20

Cadeler wins 87-turbine UK contract for newbuild Wind Apex

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news