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2026 November 6   16:49

shipbuilding

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivers second home-built large cruise ship in Shanghai

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has delivered the 5,232-passenger Adora Flora City to Chinese cruise owner and operator Adora Cruises in Shanghai on 6 November, completing the country's second domestically built large cruise ship, its parent China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) said.  

The 141,900-GT vessel was handed over nearly two months ahead of schedule. It measures 341 metres in length and 37.2 metres in breadth, with 2,130 passenger cabins and suites.  Adora Flora City is 17.4 metres longer and 6,400 GT larger than its predecessor, Adora Magic City, which was delivered in November 2023.  Construction began in August 2022.

The yard shortened the building period by approximately eight months compared with the first vessel, increasing construction efficiency by 20% through greater use of parallel construction processes and digital project management.  

The newbuilding has two additional exhaust-gas scrubbers and five selective catalytic reduction systems. Passenger facilities include 28 restaurants and bars, an 800-seat theatre and a 200-metre running track, alongside Chinese-themed interiors and upgraded digital services.  

The ship is scheduled to move to Shanghai's Wusongkou cruise terminal on 7 November before undertaking passenger trial voyages on 9 November from Shanghai and 14 November from Guangzhou.  It is expected to arrive at Guangzhou's Nansha cruise terminal on 12 November, ahead of its commercial debut on 22 November.  

The inaugural sailing will be a six-day, five-night voyage from Guangzhou calling at Hong Kong and Chan May in Vietnam.  Adora Cruises also plans a 17-day Southeast Asian itinerary covering Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam. The crew is in place, with several inaugural-season sailings nearly sold out.  

The delivery completes a two-ship construction programme agreed in 2018 by CSSC, Carnival Corporation and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding is a subsidiary of state-owned CSSC. Its first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, entered commercial service in January 2024.  

Adora Cruises Limited is a Chinese cruise operator established as a joint venture between China Huaxia International Cruises and CSSC Cruise Technology Development. Its fleet also includes Adora Mediterranea.  

Topics:

CSSC

cruises

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