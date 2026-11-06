US targets five Cuban-flagged ships and four firms in oil sanctions

Five Cuban-flagged ships and four shipping companies have been targeted in an expanded US sanctions package linked to oil shipments to and from Cuba, the State Department said on 5 November.

Cyprus-based Caroil Transport Marine is the commercial manager of crude tanker Esperanza and chemical/products tankers Gloria C and Maria Cristina. Panama-based Tentacool Commercial owns Gloria C, Cuban company Internacional Maritima owns Esperanza, and Caroil owns Maria Cristina.

Cuba's Petróleos Marítimos del Caribe (Petromarca) commercially manages LPG carrier Emilia and crude tanker Lourdes. It is also the registered owner of Emilia. Gloria C and Emilia are newly listed as blocked property.

The other three ships were already on the US sanctions list, with their entries updated under Executive Order 14404. Maria Cristina and Esperanza were first blocked in 2019. Maria Cristina was previously listed as Carlota C, while Lourdes was listed as Giralt.

The measures also target Cuban national Guillermo Faustino Rodríguez López-Calleja, whom Washington links to a network of companies shipping petroleum products to and from Cuba.

Cuban national Any Rodríguez Lastres was designated as the adult daughter of previously sanctioned Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera, president of Grupo de Administración Empresarial (GAESA). Rodríguez Lastres previously served as commercial director of Terminal de Contenedores de Mariel. She was not identified as part of the oil shipping network.

In total, the package designates eight entities and two individuals. The other companies are Cuban state enterprises Cubaelectrónica and Tecnosime, plus China-based China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies, which Washington accuses of supplying military-related equipment to Cuba.

The US Treasury also extended sanctions authority to foreign parties operating, or previously active, in Cuba's electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors. Assets of designated parties under US jurisdiction are blocked, and transactions involving them are generally prohibited for US persons without authorisation or exemption.