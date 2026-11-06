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2026 November 6   17:22

shipbuilding

EU Parliament committee opposes approval of two Indian shipbreaking yards

Two Indian ship recycling yards face a setback in securing EU approval after the European Parliament's environment committee voted on 4 November to oppose their inclusion, NGO Shipbreaking Platform said.  

The objection to the European Commission's proposed 16th list of approved recycling facilities passed by 48 votes to 26, with five abstentions. It concerns Shree Ram operations at plots 78 and 81 and YSI Recyclers LLP at plot 59 in Alang-Sosiya, Gujarat, India.  

Approval would make them the first shipbreaking yards on the Indian subcontinent permitted to dismantle EU-flagged ships under the bloc's Ship Recycling Regulation. The Commission had proposed their addition after compliance inspections.  

The objection challenges the use of beaching, which involves grounding vessels on tidal mudflats for dismantling. Opponents argue that the method cannot meet EU pollution-control and worker-safety requirements and question standards at downstream waste-processing facilities.  

Belgian Greens/EFA MEP Sara Matthieu tabled the objection, co-signed by Belgian S&D MEP Bruno Tobback, Dutch Renew Europe MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy and Dutch Left MEP Anja Hazekamp.  "EU environmental standards cannot be negotiable depending on where a ship is recycled," said Peter Wyntin, chairman of Recycling Europe's Ship Recycling Working Group.

The industry association argues that approving the yards without conclusive evidence of compliance would disadvantage European recyclers.  

Shipowners take a different view. European Shipowners (ECSA) said extensive inspections found the Indian yards compliant with EU requirements. Its secretary general, Sotiris Raptis, called their inclusion a "long-awaited and very welcome step".

BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping, INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO have also supported approval of qualifying Indian facilities.  

The European List contained 41 facilities after its February 2026 update: 30 in Europe, 10 in Türkiye and one in the US. The objection is expected to reach the full Parliament in late November. Even if adopted, it would not compel the Commission to withdraw its proposal; EU member states will have the final say.  

Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd and Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd are privately held Indian companies within the Shree Ram Group, founded in 1992 by Mukesh Balabhai Patel. The group operates three recycling yards at Alang.

YSI Recyclers LLP is an Indian limited liability partnership active in ship dismantling since 1993 and managed by Riyaz Husen S Masani and Naeem Abbas R Masani. Both operators have invested in upgrades linked to international recycling standards, including the Hong Kong Convention, in force since June 2025.

Topics:

recycling

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