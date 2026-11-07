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2026 November 7   09:58

shipbuilding

HD KSOE wins $464m order for four ammonia carriers from Africa

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured a KRW630.1bn ($464m) order for four very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) from an unnamed Africa-based shipping company, a regulatory filing.  

Its shipbuilding subsidiary HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed the contract on 5 November. The vessels are due for delivery by the first half of 2030, with the contract ending on 31 May that year. The buyer's name and country were not disclosed.  

The order represents 3.58% of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW17.58trn ($12.94bn).

The agreement provides for an upfront payment and instalments linked to construction progress. At the KRW1,340.70 exchange rate used in the filing, the order was valued at approximately $470m, or $117.5m per ship.  

The deal lifts HD KSOE's 2026 order intake to 193 ships worth $21.2bn, reaching 91% of its $23.31bn annual target and leaving $2.11bn still to be secured. It has booked 13 VLACs this year.  

Gas carriers account for 62 orders covering LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide vessels. Other orders comprise 59 petrochemical product carriers, 38 containerships, 17 LNG carriers, 11 crude oil tankers, two pure car and truck carriers, two ro-ro vessels and two other units — an icebreaker and a floating storage and regasification unit.  

The latest order follows the October naming of Terra Clove, a 93,000-cbm ammonia dual-fuel VLAC built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan yard for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).  

The first of two such vessels ordered by EPS, Terra Clove is equipped with an ammonia dual-fuel two-stroke engine developed by Germany's Everllence. The propulsion systems and capacities of the four newly ordered vessels have not been disclosed.  

HD KSOE is the shipbuilding and offshore engineering intermediary holding company within HD Hyundai, with subsidiaries including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho. Based in Ulsan, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries also builds offshore structures and marine engines. 

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