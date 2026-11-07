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2026 November 7   10:25

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Bangladesh launches $327m Mongla port expansion with two new container berths

Bangladesh has launched a Tk40.68bn ($327m) expansion of Mongla port, with two new container berths planned at the country's second-largest seaport, the Ministry of Shipping said.  

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman laid the foundation stone on 5 November at Mongla in Bagerhat district. Mongla Port Authority (MPA) is overseeing the project, with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a subsidiary of state-owned China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), serving as engineering, procurement and construction contractor.  

The new berths, numbered 10 and 11, will have a combined quay length of 368 metres and are designed for vessels of up to 20,000 DWT. The construction contract runs for 42 months.  

The project also includes 49 pieces of cargo-handling equipment, an 87,600-square-metre loaded-container yard, a 34,170-square-metre empty-container yard and a 4,260-square-metre hazardous cargo area.  

The shipping ministry expects the facilities to handle approximately 394,000 TEU annually, although the Chinese contractor has given a lower design figure of 350,000 TEU. The discrepancy has not been explained.  

China is financing most of the investment through a concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.  The agreement, signed on 10 October, specifies RMB2.404bn ($360m at current rates), although Bangladeshi government documents put the financing at Tk35.93bn ($288m) and $335.78m. Bangladesh is contributing another Tk4.75bn ($38m). The Chinese loan carries 2% interest over 20 years, including a five-year grace period.  

The construction launch was accompanied by a separate non-binding investment cooperation agreement between Invest Bangladesh and CRCC, covering transport, logistics, renewable energy, waste-to-energy and railway equipment.  

Saleh Ahmed, a member of Invest Bangladesh's Industrial Zone Division, signed the agreement with CCECC chairman Li Chongyang in the presence of Rahman and CRCC chairman Dai Hegen.  

Mongla handled 29,714 TEU in the 2025-26 fiscal year, up 38.49% year on year, alongside 12.25m tonnes of cargo and 815 vessel calls.  The port continues to face navigational constraints along the 144-km Pashur Channel, where regular dredging is required to maintain sufficient water depth for commercial shipping.  

CRCC is a Chinese state-owned infrastructure group with operations in construction, engineering and transport infrastructure. Its subsidiary CCECC undertakes overseas civil engineering projects.  

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