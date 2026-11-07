China passes law requiring permits for Antarctic shipping, tourism and research

China has approved a law imposing permit requirements on its Antarctic shipping, tourism and research activities from 1 January 2027, official legislative publications show.

The Law on Antarctic Activities and Environmental Protection was adopted on 6 November by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and promulgated under Presidential Order No. 87, signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under the legislation, applicants seeking permission for shipping, tourism or scientific expeditions in Antarctica must submit activity plans, environmental impact assessments, emergency response plans, financial guarantees and proof of insurance to the State Council department responsible for ocean affairs.

The requirements extend regulatory oversight to commercial operations as well as scientific expeditions, with environmental protection and operational safety forming part of the approval process.

Operators must protect Antarctic wildlife and vegetation, properly manage and dispose of waste, prevent marine pollution and comply with regulations governing protected areas.

Activities must also avoid or minimise adverse environmental impacts. China's fisheries authorities and designated agencies will oversee observations and inspections of vessels engaged in Antarctic fishing operations or fisheries research.

The law comprises seven chapters and 59 articles covering activity permits, environmental protection, inspections, government supervision and penalties for violations. It also establishes provisions for coordinating Chinese scientific research and protecting the lawful interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons and unincorporated organisations operating in Antarctica.

China operates five Antarctic research stations. Its 42nd Antarctic expedition, which began in November 2025 and concluded in May 2026, included marine ecosystem investigations in the Cosmonaut Sea and Amundsen Sea.

China acceded to the Antarctic Treaty on 8 June 1983 and obtained consultative party status on 7 October 1985. It is also a party to the treaty's Protocol on Environmental Protection, which sets environmental safeguards for activities in Antarctica.