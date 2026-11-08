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2026 November 8   00:28

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Brazil hands port operator Codeba 25-year control of São Francisco waterway

Brazil has given federal port authority Codeba a 25-year mandate to manage the 1,371-km São Francisco River waterway in a bid to restore commercial shipping in the country's interior, the port authority said.  

The agreement was signed in Brasília on 4 November by the Ministry of Ports and Airports and the Bahia state government. It shifts responsibility for managing the HN-500 route from the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) to Codeba.  

The deal covers the Sobradinho navigation lock and 15 small public port facilities in Alagoas, Bahia and Pernambuco. Codeba will handle operations, maintenance and restoration, while the assets remain publicly owned and DNIT retains oversight.

Existing operating contracts may take up to 90 days to transfer.  The corridor runs from Pirapora in Minas Gerais to the Juazeiro-Petrolina area on the Bahia-Pernambuco border. Codeba president Antonio Gobbo forecasts 5m tonnes of cargo in the first year of operations. The authorities estimate that around 11.5m people could benefit from the project.  

A BRL 300m ($54.5m) investment programme is being planned, with a technical, economic and environmental feasibility study to determine the works. Codeba's resources are expected to provide initial funding, while a later private-sector concession remains an option.  

The proposed upgrades are intended to improve year-round navigability, including during low-water periods. Bahia governor Jerônimo Rodrigues expects the first interventions to start in the second half of 2027. Ports and airports minister Tomé Franca has outlined the funding approach.  

Potential cargoes include gypsum, limestone, soybeans, corn, cottonseed, animal feed, biofuels and sugar. Fresh fruit shipments would require purpose-built vessels.  Codeba has readied 12 cargo vessels with a capacity of 700 tonnes each, together with two river towboats and two harbour tugs, for the planned restart.  

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