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2026 November 8   02:03

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DP World becomes first partner in autonomous vehicle plan at UAE's Jebel Ali port

Dubai-based ports operator DP World has become the first strategic partner of SHIFFT, a self-driving logistics venture established by Dubai Future Foundation and British technology company Oxa, with initial work planned at Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates, the foundation said on 6 November.  

The partnership could eventually extend autonomous transport systems across DP World's network of more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide.  

DP World operates more than 900 vehicles at Jebel Ali, moving containers between terminals and shuttling cargo between quay cranes, storage yards and gates. It operates thousands more across its international network.  

The project will cover vehicle integration, autonomous driving, safety assurance, fleet coordination, traffic management and routing, digital twins and operational monitoring.  

The systems are intended to work alongside existing equipment, including in areas shared by self-driving and manually operated vehicles. DP World will contribute expertise in port operations, safety management and workforce development.  

Ibrahim Al Najjar, senior vice-president of information technology at DP World GCC, said: "For our customers and partners, autonomous technology translates into more predictable, resilient supply chains that keep cargo moving reliably and at speed." 

Khalifa Al Qama, Dubai Future Foundation's chief of research, development and innovation, said the partnership would support the development of autonomous systems that could be deployed internationally.  

Oxa founder and chief executive Paul Newman said the aim was to turn industrial vehicles into an autonomous workforce capable of operating in complex environments.  

SHIFFT was established in August 2026 under Dubai's Research, Development and Innovation Programme. It combines Oxa Driver self-driving software, Oxa Hub cloud-based fleet management technology and hardware designed for integration with existing industrial vehicles.  The venture is targeting its first scalable commercial deployment in Dubai before the end of 2027, initially focusing on ports and airports.  

Oxa has separately announced that two terminal tractors equipped with its self-driving technology were heading to Dubai for deployment by SHIFFT. The company has not identified them as vehicles assigned to DP World's operations.  

The parties have not disclosed the investment involved, how many DP World vehicles might be converted or a timetable for introducing autonomous operations at Jebel Ali.  

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports and logistics group with activities spanning marine terminals, freight forwarding and economic zones.  

Oxford-based Oxa, founded in 2014, develops autonomous driving software and fleet management systems for industrial vehicles.  

Dubai Future Foundation is a Dubai-based organisation working with government bodies and private companies to develop, test and commercialise emerging technologies.

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