Trafigura, Vitol, Mercuria and ADNOC seek US licences for 50 sanctioned tankers

Trafigura Group, Vitol Group, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) are in talks with US officials over licences to buy or lease about 50 sanctioned oil tankers as a vessel shortage drives up freight costs, Bloomberg reported.

The US Treasury Department is reviewing applications and could grant individual authorisations rather than a blanket exemption. No final decision has been made, and the timetable for approvals remains unclear.

The vessels under discussion include very large crude carriers (VLCCs), each capable of transporting about 2 million barrels of oil. The war involving the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted oil supplies, forced tankers onto longer routes and increased shipping and insurance costs, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

The cost of shipping US crude to Asia aboard a supertanker climbed to nearly $40 per barrel in early October, compared with about $5 a year earlier. Rates have since eased but remain historically elevated.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on 19 October that Washington was working with investors seeking to acquire idle sanctioned tankers, refurbish them and return them to commercial service carrying non-sanctioned oil. “We are converting dark tankers to legitimate tankers,” Wright said, stressing that the process would not involve simply lifting sanctions.

On 28 October, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a licensing policy covering purchases of blocked vessels. Returning idle tankers to service could increase available capacity, while authorising ships already trading would have less impact on the shortage.

Many sanctioned vessels are older than the mainstream tanker fleet, raising maintenance and safety concerns. US licences would not automatically override restrictions imposed by the European Union or the UK.

As of 4 November, 1,568 vessels were subject to US sanctions, including 462 crude oil tankers.