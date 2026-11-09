Migrant boat wreck off Senegal leaves 34 dead

The death toll from a migrant boat wreck off Senegal’s northwestern coast rose to 34 on Sunday, with one person officially recorded as rescued, the Senegalese Press Agency said.

The pirogue, carrying people believed to be attempting a crossing to Europe, was reported to have run aground on Friday, 6 November, near Tébène 2 in the Kébémer district of Louga region. Thiéppe mayor Mouhamed Dia initially confirmed four deaths and said several people had reached shore before fleeing through a wooded area.

Gendarmes and firefighters recovered around 20 bodies along Lompoul beach on Saturday and took them for identification. Senegal’s interior ministry put the provisional death toll at 21 by Saturday evening. The figure rose to 34 on Sunday as recovery operations continued.

Saliou Diouf, founder of migrant assistance group Boza Fii, said the bodies recovered on Saturday were those of Senegalese nationals, although he could not establish whether other nationalities were aboard. Many victims were believed to be from the Léona and Thiéppe municipalities, but their identities had not been formally established.

Louga governor Ndèye Nguénar Mbodj visited the affected coastal sites on Sunday as authorities worked to identify and preserve the bodies. Interior and Public Security Minister Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé was expected to visit on Monday, 9 November. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed condolences to the families.

The total number of passengers and the circumstances of the wreck remain unknown. The official count of one rescued person has not been reconciled with the mayor’s earlier account that several people reached shore. Search teams were still looking for survivors.

The incident occurred along the Atlantic route towards Spain’s Canary Islands. Caminando Fronteras counted 635 deaths on that route during the first five months of 2026, despite a fall in arrivals.

Senegal and Spain discussed closer operational cooperation against irregular migration on 6 November.