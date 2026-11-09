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2026 November 9   10:01

shipbuilding

China overtakes South Korea in October LNG carrier orders

Chinese shipyards overtook South Korean rivals in October, winning five of the seven large LNG carriers ordered worldwide against two for South Korea, figures compiled by Clarksons Research show.  

The October result lifted China's share of global LNG carrier orders to 42.1% for the first 10 months of 2026, although South Korea retained its overall lead.  

Chinese yards secured 32 of the 76 vessels ordered between January and October, compared with 44 for South Korean builders, representing 57.9% of the market.  

Global ordering recovered sharply from just 17 vessels in the corresponding period of 2025. Chinese yards won only three large LNG carrier orders throughout last year.  

The October result was driven by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, which secured a contract on 16 October to build five 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carriers for Malaysian shipowner MISC.  

The deal followed orders for three vessels in January and two in February, bringing MISC's newbuilding commitments at the Shanghai yard this year to 10 ships.  

Other Chinese yards have also attracted international orders.  Jiangnan Shipyard secured two 175,000-cubic-metre LNG carriers from Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping in January.  

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Logistics & Services subsequently ordered four vessels of the same capacity at Jiangnan in July for approximately $900m, followed by two more ships in August.  

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering acknowledged the growing competition during its third-quarter earnings call on 28 October.  

The group identified Hudong-Zhonghua and Jiangnan as direct competitors, alongside Hengli Heavy Industries, citing lower Chinese newbuilding prices and contracts linked to Chinese cargo interests.  

The benchmark price for a 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier stood at $245m on 23 October, down from $248m a year earlier.  

South Korean builders nevertheless retain advantages in cryogenic cargo containment and high-efficiency propulsion technology identified in an April 2026 OECD assessment.  

Yang Jong-seo, a senior researcher at the Export-Import Bank of Korea, said China's LNG imports and cooperation with Japanese shipping companies had supported its expansion into the sector. He cautioned that technical reliability remained a barrier to displacing South Korean shipbuilders.  

Topics:

LNG carrier

shipbuilding

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