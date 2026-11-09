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2026 November 9   11:11

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China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port eyes $167m stake in Brazil's Paranaguá terminal

Chinese port operator Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has approved plans to acquire an indirect 10.73% stake in Brazil's Paranaguá container terminal for at least CNY1.11bn ($166.6m), a company filing shows.  

The board approved the investment on 6 November, authorising its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, Zhejiang Seaport (Singapore) Pte Ltd, to bid for two minority stakes in Xinda Resources Limited through the Beijing Equity Exchange.  

Cayman Islands-registered ZLCFH-Cayman International Investment Cooperation Limited is offering 8.91% of Xinda, or 990,000 shares, for at least CNY923.72m ($138.4m). Hong Kong-registered CPD Port Investment Co., Limited is selling another 1.82%, or 202,020 shares, for CNY188.65m ($28.3m).  

China Merchants Port Holdings controls 77.45% of Xinda and has waived its right of first refusal. Its holding would remain unchanged if the acquisition proceeds, while CPD's stake would fall to 11.82%.  

Both offerings are scheduled to close on 12 November. The final purchase price will depend on competitive bidding, while the investment still requires Chinese regulatory approvals.  

Xinda owns TCP Participações S.A. through Hong Kong-based Kong Rise Development Limited. TCP operates Brazil's second-largest individual container terminal at Paranaguá, the only specialised container terminal in Paraná state.  

The terminal handled 1.662m TEU in 2025, up 6.7%, and has direct rail access to its hinterland.  Ningbo-Zhoushan expects the investment to strengthen Asia-South America container services and logistics for Chinese exporters, including manufacturers in the Yangtze River Delta.  

The company also sees opportunities in refrigerated cargo, vehicle shipping and cross-border e-commerce, although berth congestion, high yard utilisation and inland transport constraints could limit growth.  

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port is indirectly controlled by Zhejiang Seaport Group, a Chinese port investment and operating group. Its Singapore subsidiary is the proposed overseas investment vehicle.  

ZLCFH holds its investment on behalf of the China-LAC Cooperation Fund, while CPD operates within the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund.  

Xinda is a British Virgin Islands-incorporated investment holding company established in 2017. Kong Rise is its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, while TCP is the Brazilian operating company.  

China Merchants Port Holdings is a Hong Kong-incorporated investment holding company ultimately controlled by China Merchants Group.

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