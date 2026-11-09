Egyptian contractor Arab Contractors wins four-ferry order from Angola

Angola's Ministry of Transport has contracted Egyptian construction and engineering group Arab Contractors to build four ferries, including two passenger-and-vehicle vessels and two cargo ferries, the company said in a statement dated 8 November.

Each passenger-and-vehicle ferry will accommodate 300 people and carry up to 200 tonnes of cars and trucks across three decks. The vessels will measure up to 55 metres in length.

The two cargo ferries, intended for ocean-going operations, will measure up to 60 metres in length, with a stated total cargo capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes.

The contract value, construction location and delivery schedule were not disclosed. The agreement was signed at the transport ministry's headquarters in Luanda by Hassan Hassoun, Arab Contractors' head of the Francophone and West Africa sector, and Eugénio Mauro de Lima Fernandes, Angola's national director for concessions economics at the Ministry of Transport, representing the transport minister.

The order follows a contract signed in June 2026 to develop a land-and-maritime transport link between Soyo and Cabinda, Arab Contractors' first project in Angola.

Founded in 1955 by Osman Ahmed Osman, Cairo-based Arab Contractors operates in construction, transport infrastructure, marine engineering and shipbuilding across Africa and the Middle East. Its Massara Shipyard in Egypt has built Nile cruise vessels Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, as well as cargo barges and river buses.