Chinese propulsion maker builds 10MW icebreaker unit for European shipyard

Chinese marine equipment manufacturer Powermaster Marine has completed a 10MW-class podded propulsor in Shanghai for a polar icebreaking research vessel being built at an undisclosed European shipyard, Shanghai's municipal industry authority said.

The nearly 300-tonne unit was completed on 20 October at the company's Changxing Island factory. It is designed to break ice up to 2.1 metres thick, including 20 centimetres of snow cover.

The propulsor has a nominal output of 8MW despite its 10MW-class designation. Its fully electric, 360-degree azimuthing system allows the vessel to operate in both bow-first and stern-first icebreaking modes.

The equipment completed 18 factory tests on a 40MW full-load testing platform, including trials at 150% overload and 120% overspeed. Powermaster had scheduled the unit for shipment to Europe in late October, with arrival at the shipyard expected by the end of November. An October dispatch has not been independently confirmed by a subsequent official statement.

Company chairman and general manager Zhou Hao said installation aboard the vessel was scheduled for February 2027, followed by shipboard trials in June. The European shipyard, shipowner and vessel have not been identified. No contract value has been disclosed.

Powermaster secured China's first commercial shipboard order for a high-power, high-ice-class podded propulsor in February 2025. The company claims to be the world's second supplier capable of producing such systems, after Switzerland's ABB.

Shanghai Powermaster Marine Technology Co Ltd, also known as Beihao Marine Power, was established in 2007. The company develops and manufactures azimuth thrusters and specialised marine propulsion systems, with production facilities in Hefei and Shanghai. Its icebreaking podded propulsion range covers ratings from 6MW to 17MW.