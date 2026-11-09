Iran reports explosions on Qeshm island and near Jask port by Strait of Hormuz

Explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm island and near the southern port of Jask on Saturday, 7 November, raising fresh security concerns around one of the world's busiest energy shipping routes, Iran's state broadcaster said.

Two blasts were reported in eastern Qeshm, an island in the Strait of Hormuz, while several explosions were heard around Jask, on Iran's Gulf of Oman coast. Similar sounds were reported in Sirik and Bandar Abbas, both in Hormozgan province.

The cause of the explosions remained unclear, with conflicting accounts of possible missile strikes. Initial claims that two missiles had hit Qeshm were subsequently disputed by an unnamed informed source, who attributed the sounds to Iranian military operations managing maritime traffic through the strait.

Hossein Azhdahaei, an Iranian correspondent covering the Persian Gulf region, suggested the sounds could be linked to military activity in the waterway but stressed that their origin had not been established.

The explosions followed an acknowledgment by US President Donald Trump on Friday, 6 November, that American forces had carried out limited strikes against an Iranian air-defence system on Qeshm. No connection between those operations and Saturday's incidents has been established. Separately, two tankers were involved in security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting warnings from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre.

One tanker caught fire approximately eight nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman, forcing the evacuation of its crew. Another was struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing out of the strait. The second vessel's crew were safe and accounted for, with no environmental damage reported.

There was no confirmed connection between the tanker incidents and the explosions along Iran's southern coast.

The Strait of Hormuz connects major Gulf energy exporters with international markets and is a critical transit route for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Commercial shipping in the region has faced repeated security incidents and restrictions, including a US naval blockade of Iranian ports.