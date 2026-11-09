MOL posts 54% first-half net profit rise

Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) reported a 54.3% increase in first-half net profit to ¥179.3bn ($1.12bn) on 9 November, supported by stronger container shipping earnings, higher tanker rates and improved dry bulk markets.

The Tokyo-based shipping group posted revenue of ¥1.275trn for the six months ended 30 September 2026, up 46.6% from ¥869.8bn a year earlier. Operating profit edged up 1.2% to ¥72.7bn, while ordinary profit climbed 42.8% to ¥163.6bn.

Earnings from equity-method affiliates reached ¥97.3bn, including ¥64.1bn from Singapore-based container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE). MOL's results were also affected by an accounting change involving 384 consolidated subsidiaries.

These businesses contributed nine months of results, from January through September 2026, to the group's first-half accounts, limiting direct comparability with the previous year.

The company's containership division recorded ordinary profit of ¥73.4bn, more than three times the ¥23.9bn earned a year earlier, as ONE benefited from stronger freight rates and sustained cargo demand, particularly on transpacific routes.

ONE reported a second-quarter net profit of $1.32bn, compared with $285m a year earlier. Revenue rose to $6.27bn from $4.46bn, while container volumes increased to 3.40m TEU.

The carrier's average freight rate reached $1,709 per TEU, with port congestion, weather-related disruption and supply constraints supporting pricing despite higher bunker and operating costs. MOL's dry bulk business also delivered a substantial improvement, with ordinary profit rising to ¥19.7bn from approximately ¥100m a year earlier.

Revenue increased 49.6% to ¥326.7bn. The company attributed the improvement to stronger Capesize and smaller bulk carrier markets, supported by iron ore shipments from Western Australia and Brazil, bauxite exports from West Africa and demand for grain, coal and steel products. In the tanker market, longer voyages from the United States and South America helped boost demand for crude carriers, while greater reliance on North American LPG exports increased tonne-mile demand. MOL's energy business recorded ordinary profit of ¥33.6bn, up 8.8% year on year.

The improvement was partly offset by weaker results in liquefied gas shipping, where additional drydockings and the absence of one-off earnings recorded in the previous year weighed on profitability. Chemical logistics ordinary profit declined 16.4% to ¥12bn, despite revenue rising 90.9% to ¥248.5bn.

MOL maintained its recently upgraded full-year forecast, targeting revenue of ¥2.37trn, operating profit of ¥151bn and ordinary profit of ¥295bn for the financial year ending March 2027. The group expects net profit attributable to shareholders to reach ¥300bn, compared with ¥213.3bn in the previous financial year.

The outlook assumes that shipping operations in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea will remain unavailable for the rest of the financial year.

ONE separately raised its full-year net profit forecast to $2bn from $900m, reflecting stronger first-half results and an improved freight rate outlook.

The Japanese shipowner has also scheduled a three-for-one share split effective 1 January 2027. Its planned annual dividend remains equivalent to ¥205 per share before the split.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese shipping and logistics group listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under securities code 9104. Its operations span dry bulk carriers, tankers, LNG and ethane carriers, offshore energy, chemical logistics, vehicle carriers, terminals and other transport businesses. The group is one of the three Japanese shipping companies behind Ocean Network Express, alongside Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line).