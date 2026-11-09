  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MOL posts 54% first-half net profit rise

2026 November 9   12:40

shipping

MOL posts 54% first-half net profit rise

Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) reported a 54.3% increase in first-half net profit to ¥179.3bn ($1.12bn) on 9 November, supported by stronger container shipping earnings, higher tanker rates and improved dry bulk markets.  

The Tokyo-based shipping group posted revenue of ¥1.275trn for the six months ended 30 September 2026, up 46.6% from ¥869.8bn a year earlier. Operating profit edged up 1.2% to ¥72.7bn, while ordinary profit climbed 42.8% to ¥163.6bn.  

Earnings from equity-method affiliates reached ¥97.3bn, including ¥64.1bn from Singapore-based container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE).  MOL's results were also affected by an accounting change involving 384 consolidated subsidiaries.

These businesses contributed nine months of results, from January through September 2026, to the group's first-half accounts, limiting direct comparability with the previous year.  

The company's containership division recorded ordinary profit of ¥73.4bn, more than three times the ¥23.9bn earned a year earlier, as ONE benefited from stronger freight rates and sustained cargo demand, particularly on transpacific routes.  

ONE reported a second-quarter net profit of $1.32bn, compared with $285m a year earlier. Revenue rose to $6.27bn from $4.46bn, while container volumes increased to 3.40m TEU.  

The carrier's average freight rate reached $1,709 per TEU, with port congestion, weather-related disruption and supply constraints supporting pricing despite higher bunker and operating costs.  MOL's dry bulk business also delivered a substantial improvement, with ordinary profit rising to ¥19.7bn from approximately ¥100m a year earlier.

Revenue increased 49.6% to ¥326.7bn.  The company attributed the improvement to stronger Capesize and smaller bulk carrier markets, supported by iron ore shipments from Western Australia and Brazil, bauxite exports from West Africa and demand for grain, coal and steel products.  In the tanker market, longer voyages from the United States and South America helped boost demand for crude carriers, while greater reliance on North American LPG exports increased tonne-mile demand. MOL's energy business recorded ordinary profit of ¥33.6bn, up 8.8% year on year.  

The improvement was partly offset by weaker results in liquefied gas shipping, where additional drydockings and the absence of one-off earnings recorded in the previous year weighed on profitability.  Chemical logistics ordinary profit declined 16.4% to ¥12bn, despite revenue rising 90.9% to ¥248.5bn.  

MOL maintained its recently upgraded full-year forecast, targeting revenue of ¥2.37trn, operating profit of ¥151bn and ordinary profit of ¥295bn for the financial year ending March 2027.  The group expects net profit attributable to shareholders to reach ¥300bn, compared with ¥213.3bn in the previous financial year.  

The outlook assumes that shipping operations in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea will remain unavailable for the rest of the financial year.  

ONE separately raised its full-year net profit forecast to $2bn from $900m, reflecting stronger first-half results and an improved freight rate outlook.  

The Japanese shipowner has also scheduled a three-for-one share split effective 1 January 2027. Its planned annual dividend remains equivalent to ¥205 per share before the split. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese shipping and logistics group listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under securities code 9104. Its operations span dry bulk carriers, tankers, LNG and ethane carriers, offshore energy, chemical logistics, vehicle carriers, terminals and other transport businesses.  The group is one of the three Japanese shipping companies behind Ocean Network Express, alongside Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line). 

Topics:

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:39

Evergreen resumes Suez Canal transits after nearly three years

15:23

Damen delivers fifth and sixth electric patrol boats to Amsterdam

14:44

Singapore court arrests US residential cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey

14:12

US LNG supplier Excelerate signs 11-year supply deal for Bahamas bunkering hub

13:32

Suez Canal revenue surges 94% to $724m in October 2026

13:02

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding becomes first Japanese supplier approved for WinGD ammonia engines

12:02

Egyptian contractor Arab Contractors wins four-ferry order from Angola

11:11

China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port eyes $167m stake in Brazil's Paranaguá terminal

10:32

Chinese propulsion maker builds 10MW icebreaker unit for European shipyard

10:01

China overtakes South Korea in October LNG carrier orders

09:12

Trafigura, Vitol, Mercuria and ADNOC seek US licences for 50 sanctioned tankers

02:24

Iran reports explosions on Qeshm island and near Jask port by Strait of Hormuz

00:43

Migrant boat wreck off Senegal leaves 34 dead

2026 November 8

02:03

DP World becomes first partner in autonomous vehicle plan at UAE's Jebel Ali port

00:28

Brazil hands port operator Codeba 25-year control of São Francisco waterway

2026 November 7

11:02

China passes law requiring permits for Antarctic shipping, tourism and research

10:25

Bangladesh launches $327m Mongla port expansion with two new container berths

09:58

HD KSOE wins $464m order for four ammonia carriers from Africa

2026 November 6

18:02

UK's Babcock signs Arrowhead frigate propulsion pact with German engine maker

17:22

EU Parliament committee opposes approval of two Indian shipbreaking yards

16:57

US targets five Cuban-flagged ships and four firms in oil sanctions

16:49

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivers second home-built large cruise ship in Shanghai

15:58

PIL orders seven methanol-ready feeder ships in China

15:12

Russian firm challenges $9.1m US tanker sale over alleged $20.8m Bangladesh resale

14:42

UAE shipowner HEA Energy to buy Subsea7's six-ship heavy transport unit

14:22

Arkas seeks $110m to expand vehicle terminal in Turkey

13:32

IAPH urges IMO to update 22-year-old ship and port security code

13:02

Panama Canal to shortlist bidders for $2.6bn container terminals by year-end

12:20

US approves Energy Transfer’s $1bn offshore crude export port off Louisiana

12:01

Panama's IMO chief wins 24-6 council vote for second term in London

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news