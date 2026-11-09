  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding becomes first Japanese supplier approved for WinGD ammonia engines

2026 November 9   13:02

shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding becomes first Japanese supplier approved for WinGD ammonia engines

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has become the first Japanese company to secure supplier pre-approval from Swiss marine engine developer WinGD for equipment used in ammonia-fuelled ship propulsion systems, the Japanese shipbuilder announced on 9 November.  

The approval covers two components of Mitsubishi’s MAmmoSS ammonia fuel handling system: the fuel valve unit (FVU) and ammonia injector cooling water system (AICWS), both developed for WinGD’s X-DF-A low-speed, two-stroke marine engines.  

The certification follows a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 and the completion of basic design work in 2024.

WinGD assessed Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance and project execution capabilities before granting approval.  Mitsubishi Shipbuilding now intends to bring both components to market, although no delivery contracts or launch dates were disclosed.  

MAmmoSS combines a standard core package with engine-specific equipment. The approved FVU and AICWS form part of the customisation package for WinGD engines, allowing both units to operate through a central controller rather than separate control systems.  The core package includes an ammonia fuel supply system, gas abatement equipment and integrated controls.

The FVU regulates fuel delivery and uses inert gas to clear residual ammonia, while the AICWS removes ammonia from fuel lines and cools injection valves during oil-fuelled operation.  

The modular design also supports installations incorporating multiple ammonia-fuelled engines and boilers.  

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding president Shin Ueda said: "This approval is the result of joint development and technical consultations with WinGD for ammonia fuel-related technologies, and marks a significant step toward the widespread adoption of ammonia-fueled vessels. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry through the development and supply of ammonia fuel supply systems and related equipment."  

WinGD executive vice-president Benny Hilström said: "Our high regard for Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's technological capabilities and quality management system led to the awarding of this Supplier Pre-Approval. We will continue to deepen our cooperative relationship, and work to develop the market for ammonia-fueled marine vessels."  

The approval comes as ammonia propulsion moves towards commercial deployment. The first ocean-going ammonia-fuelled vessel has entered service, with several more scheduled for delivery in 2026.  

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding and marine engineering subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, an industrial group operating in energy, infrastructure, machinery, aerospace and defence.  

WinGD is a Switzerland-based marine engine technology developer and licensor specialising in large, low-speed two-stroke engines.

Topics:

WinGD

Mitsubishi

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:39

Evergreen resumes Suez Canal transits after nearly three years

15:23

Damen delivers fifth and sixth electric patrol boats to Amsterdam

14:44

Singapore court arrests US residential cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey

14:12

US LNG supplier Excelerate signs 11-year supply deal for Bahamas bunkering hub

13:32

Suez Canal revenue surges 94% to $724m in October 2026

12:40

MOL posts 54% first-half net profit rise

12:02

Egyptian contractor Arab Contractors wins four-ferry order from Angola

11:11

China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port eyes $167m stake in Brazil's Paranaguá terminal

10:32

Chinese propulsion maker builds 10MW icebreaker unit for European shipyard

10:01

China overtakes South Korea in October LNG carrier orders

09:12

Trafigura, Vitol, Mercuria and ADNOC seek US licences for 50 sanctioned tankers

02:24

Iran reports explosions on Qeshm island and near Jask port by Strait of Hormuz

00:43

Migrant boat wreck off Senegal leaves 34 dead

2026 November 8

02:03

DP World becomes first partner in autonomous vehicle plan at UAE's Jebel Ali port

00:28

Brazil hands port operator Codeba 25-year control of São Francisco waterway

2026 November 7

11:02

China passes law requiring permits for Antarctic shipping, tourism and research

10:25

Bangladesh launches $327m Mongla port expansion with two new container berths

09:58

HD KSOE wins $464m order for four ammonia carriers from Africa

2026 November 6

18:02

UK's Babcock signs Arrowhead frigate propulsion pact with German engine maker

17:22

EU Parliament committee opposes approval of two Indian shipbreaking yards

16:57

US targets five Cuban-flagged ships and four firms in oil sanctions

16:49

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivers second home-built large cruise ship in Shanghai

15:58

PIL orders seven methanol-ready feeder ships in China

15:12

Russian firm challenges $9.1m US tanker sale over alleged $20.8m Bangladesh resale

14:42

UAE shipowner HEA Energy to buy Subsea7's six-ship heavy transport unit

14:22

Arkas seeks $110m to expand vehicle terminal in Turkey

13:32

IAPH urges IMO to update 22-year-old ship and port security code

13:02

Panama Canal to shortlist bidders for $2.6bn container terminals by year-end

12:20

US approves Energy Transfer’s $1bn offshore crude export port off Louisiana

12:01

Panama's IMO chief wins 24-6 council vote for second term in London

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news