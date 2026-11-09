Mitsubishi Shipbuilding becomes first Japanese supplier approved for WinGD ammonia engines

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has become the first Japanese company to secure supplier pre-approval from Swiss marine engine developer WinGD for equipment used in ammonia-fuelled ship propulsion systems, the Japanese shipbuilder announced on 9 November.

The approval covers two components of Mitsubishi’s MAmmoSS ammonia fuel handling system: the fuel valve unit (FVU) and ammonia injector cooling water system (AICWS), both developed for WinGD’s X-DF-A low-speed, two-stroke marine engines.

The certification follows a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 and the completion of basic design work in 2024.

WinGD assessed Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance and project execution capabilities before granting approval. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding now intends to bring both components to market, although no delivery contracts or launch dates were disclosed.

MAmmoSS combines a standard core package with engine-specific equipment. The approved FVU and AICWS form part of the customisation package for WinGD engines, allowing both units to operate through a central controller rather than separate control systems. The core package includes an ammonia fuel supply system, gas abatement equipment and integrated controls.

The FVU regulates fuel delivery and uses inert gas to clear residual ammonia, while the AICWS removes ammonia from fuel lines and cools injection valves during oil-fuelled operation.

The modular design also supports installations incorporating multiple ammonia-fuelled engines and boilers.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding president Shin Ueda said: "This approval is the result of joint development and technical consultations with WinGD for ammonia fuel-related technologies, and marks a significant step toward the widespread adoption of ammonia-fueled vessels. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry through the development and supply of ammonia fuel supply systems and related equipment."

WinGD executive vice-president Benny Hilström said: "Our high regard for Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's technological capabilities and quality management system led to the awarding of this Supplier Pre-Approval. We will continue to deepen our cooperative relationship, and work to develop the market for ammonia-fueled marine vessels."

The approval comes as ammonia propulsion moves towards commercial deployment. The first ocean-going ammonia-fuelled vessel has entered service, with several more scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding and marine engineering subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, an industrial group operating in energy, infrastructure, machinery, aerospace and defence.

WinGD is a Switzerland-based marine engine technology developer and licensor specialising in large, low-speed two-stroke engines.